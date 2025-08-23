Cowboys 53-Man Roster: 3 Mistakes They Can’t Afford to Make

At long last, the preseason has ended, and the next football we’ll see in Dallas will be the real deal. Before that, however, they must cut down to create the 2025 Cowboys 53-man roster, and they have to be smart in doing so.

There will be NFL teams that make critical mistakes as they release and waive players over the next two weeks; Dallas does not have the team to absorb that kind of mistake.

With a lack of depth and overall expectations, this Cowboys team will need everything they can get if they want to compete for the playoffs.

That means they’ll need a close to flawless process, roster-wise, heading into Week 1.

Let’s discuss the three mistakes Dallas must avoid making as the 53-man roster gets set. Remember, it’s not always the big moves that decide seasons; it is often the “what ifs” that stem from this exact period.

1. Cutting Rookie Running Back, Phil Mafah

The tea leaves seem to suggest the Cowboys will cut rookie running back Phil Mafah in favor of veteran Miles Sanders. That would be a huge mistake.

We also know that Javonte Williams seems to be a lock. In what world do you need both Williams and Sanders when you can instead keep the young, promising rookie you drafted just four months ago?

Rookie Phil Mafah introducing himself to the defense 😳



Letting a duo of Williams-Sanders carry the load is flat-out redundant and flat.

Dallas has two rookies in Jaydon Blue and Mafah, who can complement each other perfectly. It should be the two of them, plus one veteran who can lead the room to start the season.

The Cowboys 53-man roster takes a hit if the former Clemson Tiger is left behind.

2. Giving Will Grier the QB2 Nod Over Joe Milton

After last night’s improved performance, there is zero reason to give veteran quarterback Will Grier the QB2 job over Joe Milton.

There had been some concern about him, but the former Wolverine and Volunteer showed the kind of improvement we needed to see.

Milton reached preseason highs in QBR, completion percentage, and rushing yards against Atlanta. It was also his first turnover-free outing and his first multi-touchdown performance. That’s the kind of performance we’ve been waiting for.

It’s not a knock on Grier; he is a fine veteran presence to have, who knows the locker room well. Rather, it’s about the Cowboys getting a return on their Milton investment.

You don’t trade picks for QB3s, and you don’t overcome a potential injury to Dak Prescott with Grier. Joe Milton deserves the QB2 role.

3. Not Retaining Recent Defensive Line Signings

The surprise impact made by veteran defensive linemen James Houston and Perrion Winfrey has been among the top stories of the preseason. It would be smart not to throw that out the window for nothing.

Houston, the 26-year-old EDGE rusher, seems to be tapping into his old self. The former Lion exploded as a rookie in 2022, but hasn’t replicated that level of dominance until right now.

Get James Houston on the roster. You have to at this point. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 23, 2025

His interior counterpart, Winfrey, balled out last night, recording a sack and two quarterback hits from the defensive tackle spot.

Neither came into this with the expectation of making the Cowboys’ 53-man roster, but they have both earned it. Cutting either one of these two guys would be a huge mistake, especially considering the volatility of the defensive front.

If these two veterans can put on the performances they have and still get cut, I will have lost all faith in the importance of the preseason. They were given a shot, and snap after snap, they proved their worth; now, it’s time to reward them and roll into the 2025 season.