8 Cowboys Who Could Be Cut This Week—Including a Former 1st-Rounder

by Aug 25, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have until Tuesday, August 26, at 4 p.m. ET to cut the roster to 53. By Wednesday, waiver claims will be processed, and practice squads will begin to form.

The next few hours will be critical for bubble players and their careers.

For fans wondering how the practice squad works, here’s a simple breakdown:

  • Size: 16 players maximum (+1 international exemption).
  • Categories:
    • 10 spots for rookies and players with fewer than two accrued NFL seasons (they must clear waivers first).
    • 6 spots for veterans of any experience (they do not go through waivers; they’re free agents who can sign directly).
    • Protection: Teams can “protect” up to four practice-squad players per week, so other teams can’t poach them.
    • Eligibility: Most young players can be stashed if unclaimed; veterans can be brought back immediately if released.

8 Cowboys Who Could Be Cut This Week—Including a Former 1st-Rounder

DT Mazi Smith—Pedigree vs. Production

The Cowboys drafted Mazi Smith in the first round to be a long-term run defender. His preseason showed power flashes but also inconsistency holding ground.

Dallas faces the question: patience or roster spot?

  • Cut risk: Medium-High
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

DT Perrion Winfrey—UFL Energy Inside

Perrion Winfrey has flashed quickness and penetration ability in camp.

Only 25 years old, cheaper contract, and moldable—exactly the type of player who sticks around in some form.

  • Cut risk: Medium
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

8 Cowboys Who Could Be Cut This Week—Including a Former 1st-Rounder

DE James Houston—Sack Artist or Specialist

James Houston is a known pass-rush specialist.

The problem: game-day depth is usually reserved for players who can also contribute on special teams.

  • Cut risk: Medium
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

RB Miles Sanders—Veteran at a Crossroads

Miles Sanders is the most established name on this list, but his injuries and contract complicate things.

If cut, he immediately becomes a free agent, bypassing waivers. Dallas could bring him back under a veteran practice squad slot if they want depth insurance.

  • Cut risk: Medium
  • Practice squad: Eligible (as a vested veteran, no waivers required)

8 Cowboys Who Could Be Cut This Week—Including a Former 1st-Rounder

RB Deuce Vaughn—The Gadget Back

Deuce Vaughn brings unique value in space and on returns, but his size and role limitations put him in danger if the Cowboys keep only three running backs.

  • Cut risk: Medium-Low
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

OL Asim Richards—Swing Tackle in Jeopardy

Asim Richards has versatility, but the Cowboys could look for better swing depth on waivers.

If he’s cut, his youth and draft pedigree make him a prime practice-squad candidate.

  • Cut risk: Medium-Low
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

WR Traeshon Holden—Flashy but Risky

Traeshon Holden stood out with tough catches and physicality. But if he can’t prove himself on special teams, he’ll be fighting for the WR6 job against Ryan Flournoy.

  • Cut risk: Medium
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

WR Ryan Flournoy—Draft Investment Matters

Ryan Flournoy brings size, blocking, and draft capital.

In a tight race, that investment could give him the edge over Holden for the final WR spot.

  • Cut risk: Medium
  • Practice squad: Eligible (must clear waivers)

Holden vs. Flournoy: One Makes It, One Waits

The Cowboys may only carry six wideouts. If that’s the case, Flournoy has the edge thanks to being drafted and blocking.

Holden, meanwhile, looks like a strong practice-squad candidate if he clears waivers.

Who Sticks with the Team

  • Most likely to stick: Ryan Flournoy, Perrion Winfrey
  • Most at risk: Mazi Smith, Miles Sanders
  • Strong practice-squad targets: Holden, Vaughn, Richards, Houston

The Cowboys’ final 53 will be announced Tuesday, but the roster churn won’t stop there.

With waiver claims and practice-squad signings on Wednesday, fans should expect movement.

Cody Warren

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is an American sports writer for InsideTheStar.com, a prominent website focusing on the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his writing duties, Cody is also a devoted husband, father, and Law Enforcement Officer with close to two decades of experience in various assignments. Beginning his writing journey at InsideTheStar.com as a Junior Writer, Cody has pursued his passion for sports journalism and is now able to cover his beloved team, America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

