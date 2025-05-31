Brandon Aubrey aims to set NFL record in 2025

Dallas Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey is on the brink of NFL history.

As he enters his third season, Aubrey needs just 22 field goals to break the league record for the most field goals made by a player in their first three seasons; a milestone that now appears well within reach.

Aubrey, a former professional soccer player turned NFL kicker, has been remarkably consistent since joining the Cowboys.

Over his first two seasons, he connected on a total of 76 field goals, averaging 38 per year.

If he maintains that pace in 2025, he would finish with 114 field goals, comfortably surpassing the current record of 97 held by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker.

His early success has come as a surprise to many. Aubrey was not a traditional prospect, having played soccer professionally before transitioning to football through the USFL.

Yet, he has quickly established himself as one of the league’s most dependable kickers.

His strong leg and unflappable demeanor under pressure have made him a vital asset to the Cowboys’ special teams unit.

This will be Aubrey’s first season under new Special Teams Coordinator Nick Sorensen, yet he aims to maintain the success he had under Jon “Bones” Fassel.

Path to Greatness

In 2024, Aubrey proved his rookie season was no fluke. He demonstrated elite accuracy and range, hitting multiple field goals from 50-plus yards while maintaining a high conversion rate from all distances.

His performance was instrumental in several close Cowboys victories, and he ended the season as one of the NFL’s top scorers.

To break the record, Aubrey needs just over half of what he’s averaged so far in his first two seasons: 22 field goals.

Barring injury or a dramatic drop in team scoring opportunities, he seems well on track.

The Cowboys’ offense, led by QB Dak Prescott, consistently moves the ball effectively, giving Aubrey plenty of chances to add to his total.

If he reaches the 100-field goal mark early in the season, the milestone could serve as a testament to both his talent and the evolving approach teams are taking to find specialists.

Aubrey’s path, from MLS draft pick to USFL standout to NFL record-chaser, underscores the growing openness of the league to unconventional talent.

Should he continue his current pace, Brandon Aubrey won’t just set a record, he’ll redefine expectations for what’s possible for late-blooming specialists.

All eyes will be on him this fall as he takes aim at NFL kicking history.