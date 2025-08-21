Dallas looks to buck history in Week 8

In all probability, the Dallas Cowboys will be fighting to save their season when they close out the month of October with a Week 8 game at Denver.

The Broncos were a 10-win team last year and made the playoffs as a wildcard. This coming after going through seven-straight losing seasons.

In just his second year as Broncos head coach, Sean Payton turned the franchise around.

That was to be expected from a Super Bowl-winning coach.

Now he’s in year three and he has transformed the offense in Denver. The defense has also made a significant turnaround, giving up the fewest points in 2024 since their 2016 season.

That makes the Cowboys’ Week 8 opponent formidable, especially as the Broncos will have home field advantage.

Who: Denver Broncos

Where: at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO

When: Oct. 26th, 3:25 p.m. (CDT)

How (to watch): CBS

Barring significant injuries, this is going to be a difficult game for the Cowboys. Not only are they battling a tough, young team, they’ll battle the thinner air at the higher altitude in Denver.

All-Time Marks

History is not in favor of the Cowboys in this scenario. The Broncos hold a 9-5 series advantage over the Cowboys.

Denver has won the last seven meetings between the two teams and nine of the last 11 overall.

The last time Dallas beat the Broncos, you ask? 1995 at Texas Stadium after Dallas had beaten Denver in Denver in 1992.

The Broncos had won the previous two meeting, in 1980 and 1986, both in Denver where the Broncos hold a 5-3 advantage over Dallas.

The Cowboys had won the first three meetings. The first in Denver in 1973 and the second in 1977 at Texas Stadium.

The third win came less than a month later when Dallas won Super Bowl XII, 27-10.

In Week 8 games, Dallas is 36-21 overall, but just 12-11 when on the road. They lost a scheduled game to the 1982 strike and have had seven bye weeks fall on the eighth week.

This will be the first Week 8 meeting between the two teams.

The Prediction

These are two teams going in opposite directions in every respect. Denver has a plan from the top down.

The Cowboys have Jerry Jones and chaos in every corner of the organization.

On paper, this isn’t a game Dallas should win. They probably shouldn’t even be close by the time the fourth quarter begins.

Denver 38, Dallas 16 (Predicted record so far: 3-5. This matches the team’s record after eight games in 2024.)