Dallas facing a make-or-break game in Week 7

Facing a real possibility of being 3-3 one-third of the way into the 2025 season, the Dallas Cowboys will hit a critical two-game test for the 2025 season.

It will literally be a make-or-break stretch for Dallas. They will face two 2024 playoff teams back-to-back.

Both are legitimate contenders to win their respective conference championships on the final Sunday of January 2026.

A win against either the Washington Redskins Commanders at home or the Broncos in Denver and the Cowboys are still in the hunt.

Lose both games and Dallas is almost certainly below .500. With the brutal schedule that awaits, that is not a suggested place to be to make a playoff run from.

First things first though.

The Cowboys will host an old rival in Week 7, one they’ve enjoyed some success against in recent years.

Who: Washington Redskins Commanders

Commanders Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

When: Oct. 19th, 3:25 p.m. (CDT)

How (to watch): FOX

Neither team is the same unit that split last year’s season series. But the Commanders have improved their roster for a run at the Eagles for the division title.

We still really don’t know what we have in the Cowboys at this point.

We still may not know by the time this game kicks off.

All-Time Marks

Dallas is 79-49-2 all-time against Washington and are 43-18-2 when playing the Redskins Commanders at home.

Washington’s 23-19 win in the season finale last year snapped the Cowboys’ three-game home win streak along with an overall three-game winning streak when including games played in D.C.

Dallas has won six of the last overall meetings. The Cowboys have won seven of the last nine games played between the two teams at AT&T Stadium.

When it comes to Week 7 contests, the Cowboys are 32-28 overall in their previous 65 games.

They lost one Week 7 game to the 1982 strike and have had four bye weeks fall on Week 7 over the years.

Dallas is a very solid 21-5 when playing at home in the seventh week of the year. But they are only 1-5 when the Week 7 opponent is Washington.

Dallas’ lone Week 7 victory came at home in 1999, a 38-20 win fueled by two Troy Aikman touchdown passes, an Aikman rushing touchdown, and a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown by Deion Sanders.

Washington has won the last two Week 7 meetings, in 2018 and 2020. Both were played at Washington.

The Prediction

The Cowboys were lucky to walk away with a series split last year. The chaotic 34-26 win last year was more luck than anything else.

If Washington ties the game on the extra point to send it into overtime, the Cowboys likely lose that game.

I just don’t see the Cowboys being the better team this year.

Redskins Commanders 34, Cowboys 21 (Predicted record so far: 3-4)