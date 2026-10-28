Can the Cowboys OL sustain the level of play we saw on Monday night?

It seemed like all offseason the talk was about how the new-look defense was going to be so good and improved and the offensive line should be a major question mark, and at times it has, but I think for now it is time to give credit where credit is due.

On Monday night against the Eagles, for the first time in what feels like a long time, the Dallas Cowboys offensive line looked like one of the best in football, dare I even say elite, for the first time, maybe ever.

We have no issues with Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker. It was Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele who drew all the attention this offseason, and give credit. Guyton has been very good from opening night.

Zero’s Across The Board

The Philadelphia Eagles did not have a single tackle for loss against the Cowboys on Monday night, and the best news of all was that against the Eagles front seven with Jalen Carter and others, they did not have a single holding penalty all night.

Javonte Williams was exceptional behind a dominant Cowboys offensive line that allowed zero negative plays in 65 snaps.

Dallas entered the night last in the NFL in carries per game at 20.9, and its 76 rushing yards per game ranked 30th, according to the Cowboys. Monday’s 38 attempts produced 5.4 yards per carry for a team that came in averaging 3.7.

Williams rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown in Dallas’ commanding 38-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. He became the first Cowboys running back to eclipse 150 rushing yards in a game since Elliott accomplished the feat in 2018.

From Tony Pollard to Rico Dowdle, nobody since Zeke has rushed for over 150 yards, and honestly, it may not seem crazy, but it has been awhile since we saw a dominant rushing attack like we saw from Williams on Monday night.

The Cowboys have the Cardinals this week and the Colts the following week, who just had a fire sale and traded their best offensive lineman in Williams and Buckner on defense. The Dallas Cowboys are set up to get over .500 within the next two weeks, but we have seen this story over and over again.

The Dallas offense looked so good with a balanced attack and that is how they continue to win games, and honestly, it is the only way to keep their defense off the field. They are by far and away the worst in football, and it doesn’t matter what happens going forward, that side of the ball is not in a world to help the offense win games against other good offensives.

Again, I have no idea how this season is going to go from here on out, and it always feels like a guessing game, but if this is the type of play they can get from the offensive line, then we can really think about a chance to win the division, but constancy is key, and they need to show us more than once that they can be this good.

Of course, they won’t go another game without a holding call or something that kills a drive, but as long as they aren’t having five or six a game, I will probably live with that.

The next two games are at noon, and you may think that does not make a difference, but I am glad that they are finally not playing prime time on a Thursday, Sunday or Monday night. Heck, even at 3:25 as the game of the week, it is a nice change of pace.

They need to win these two games against the Cardinals and Colts because that game follows hosting the 49ers who finally got their first loss last week.