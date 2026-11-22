At this point, it feels like just about any quarterback can go out and have a career day against the Dallas Cowboys’ defense. I’m not convinced that I wouldn’t be able to make something happen against these guys most of the time, and I haven’t played football since I was a teenager.

*Half* jokes aside, this unit, which now has a new play caller, is gearing up to face Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans today, and I fear we’re about to see yet another career day from a struggling QB.

We’ve watched it happen too many times to count, but I’ll quickly remind you of J.J. McCarthy last December going for 250 yards and three TDs out of nowhere, Tampa’s Jalon Daniels completing 19/25 passes as an UDFA rookie starter, and Gardner Minshew torching the Dallas D off the bench a few weeks ago.

With respect to Mike Pettine, why should we expect things to suddenly look different today against Ward, who is arguably more talented than the three I just named?

Cam Ward Has a Golden Opportunity against Dallas

(Ward set a career-high 304 passing yards against Cincinnati earlier this month)

I know he’s in the AFC, but most fans should still be aware of the fact that this former first-overall pick hasn’t exactly been lighting up the league: he has a career 4-22 win/loss record, and he has thrown just eight touchdowns in nine games this season.

Still, he has shown some legitimate improvement as of late, especially in the past two weeks.

Against Cincy, he set a new career high in passing yards, and threw for two touchdowns and no picks; last week, he threw two more in a solid showing against a red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars team.

The weapons around him aren’t half bad, either. Rookie WR Carnell Tate is likely to play, Elic Ayomanor has shown the kind of big-play ability that kills Dallas, and former Cowboy Tony Pollard is having one hell of a season.

On Dallas’s side, things are looking worse by the week: they just got lit on fire by Brock Purdy to the tune of 389 yards and three touchdowns, DaRon Bland is now on IR (though that may not hurt them too bad), and Jalen Thompson remains out.

Yes, Pettine has taken over the play calling, and that may well help, but I have a very hard time believing these issues get fixed overnight by that alone.

Ward only needs a 300-yard day to set a new career high, and given what we’ve seen from this Cowboys defense, I’d be shocked if he didn’t reach that.