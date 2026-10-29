Can the Cowboys finally end the Cardinals’ perfect record at AT&T Stadium?

Quick little turn around from Monday night football to the Dallas Cowboys playing on Sunday at noon this week.

They are back home hosting the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals, and I bet we are all thinking, here we go again.

The Cardinals are 2-5 — their 5th straight season below .500 through 7 games.

The Cardinals have won four straight — and eight of the last nine — in the series between the teams. Arizona travels to Dallas looking to improve to 5-0 all-time at AT&T Stadium.

Arizona (4) currently join Dallas’ NFC East rivals Philadelphia (7), New York (5) and Washington (5) as the only teams with 4+ road wins at AT&T Stadium.

Arizona’s 4-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium is its longest winning streak at any road venue. Of course, right?

GAME INFO:

Date: Sunday, November 1st | Time: Noon.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas.

TV: FOX | Stream: NFL+ & FuboTV

Radio:105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

ODDS:

ESPN Matchup Predictor Odds to Win: Cowboys (78.0%), Cardinals (21.9%).

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: (O/U: 54.5) | Line: Cowboys (-7), Cardinals (+7).

We Know How This Goes

Listen, by now, we have to understand as Cowboys fans how these games go, and to their credit they broke the game open on Monday night against the Eagles on the road, but it was tight for three quarters.

Running back Jeremiah Love has had a high ankle sprain the last month and guess what? He returned to practice this week because EVERYONE returns to play the Cowboys. It is actually is becoming funny how this happens every single week.

I am not sure if he is going to play, but a high ankle sprain is not something you want to jump back into and get 25–30 carries, but I am sure he will end up playing like Barkley did for the Eagles against Dallas on Monday night.

Arizona has a win over the Rams on the road a few weeks ago, so it’s not like they can’t beat the better teams, and again, the one thing I am worried about is that the Cowboys’ defense is just not good.

They allowed Tanner McKee to put together three drives over 70 yards for touchdowns, Jacoby Brissett is better than he is, and Trey McBride is one of, if not, the best tight ends in football, so I really hope the Cowboys come out ready to play unlike the Bucs game. You can’t let these bad teams hang around.

As for the Dallas offense, if the offensive line gives you that type of production like they did on Monday night, they should win this game by sticking to the game plan they ran in Philly, let Javonte Williams cook and allow Dak and CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens to get good matchups and take advantage.

I am hesitant to pick this game the way that I want to, because I know it is going to be close. I would take the Cardinals +7 if you make any bets, but for now, I will take the Cowboys to find a way to win like they did against the Eagles in the second half and improve to .500 on the season and keep the pressure on the Giants.

Yet we have seen this story all too many times, and let me first tell you I would not be shocked at all if, once again, the Cowboys lose this football game and look like they did not prepare or watch film, or even come out ready to play, and that is a coaching issue.

I just hope the noise after the back-to-back losses gets to them and please defense. All I ask is to figure out a way to get some stops early in the game and allow the offense to get more than a one-score lead.

I will take the Cowboys to get back to .500 and win this game 27-21.