Could the situation get bad enough for Micah to request a trade?

The NFL world was jolted Thursday evening when news broke that Washington Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin had requested a trade after contract talks reached an impasse.

It’s a reminder that even the most loyal and productive players can only wait so long.

Naturally, this has sparked speculation about other stars who could reach a similar breaking point. One name that comes to mind is Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons.

Could Dallas’ defensive cornerstone ever request a trade if his contract situation continues to stall?

It’s a painful question for Cowboys fans, but one worth asking.

Anything is Possible

Let me be clear: I don’t think Micah Parsons will ever request a trade.

He loves being a Cowboy.

He’s the heart and soul of the defense, a locker room leader, and a face of the franchise alongside QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb.

He embraces the spotlight, thrives on pressure, and has never been shy about his desire to win in Dallas.

However, just because I don’t think he’ll ask out, doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

Parsons has done everything the Cowboys could ask of him, and then some.

He has 52.5 sacks through four seasons, has been named an All-Pro each year, is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year finalist, and has elevated the entire identity of the defense since the moment he stepped on the field in 2021.

His presence is why Dallas can afford to take risks in the secondary.

He’s why the defense never feels out of a game.

He’s the best homegrown defensive talent the Cowboys have had since DeMarcus Ware, and maybe better.

So why is his contract situation dragging?

Tick Tock, Jerry

The fact that Parsons doesn’t already have a long-term deal in place is nothing short of malpractice by the Cowboys’ front office.

Jerry Jones has never been shy about spending money, but he’s earned a reputation for dragging out negotiations with superstars while handing out early extensions to mid-level talent.

Jake Ferguson just got a new deal.

So did Terence Steele while recovering from an ACL.

Meanwhile, Parsons, the player everything revolves around, continues to wait.

If the Cowboys were serious about building a championship team, Parsons should’ve been the first in line.

Frankly, Jerry should’ve handed him a blank check and let him fill in the number himself.

There’s not a single other player on this roster (save Dak Prescott) who means more to the team’s long-term success than No. 11.

If the front office isn’t careful, this situation could go from frustrating to volatile.

Pay the Man

Micah Parsons has done nothing but produce, lead, and elevate the Cowboys’ standard.

He deserves to be treated like the generational player he is. The Commanders may be making headlines now for McLaurin’s request, but the Cowboys risk writing a worse one if they don’t act fast.

Let’s not find out how patient Micah really is.

Pay the man.