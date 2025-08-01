George Pickens is off to a great start in training camp

When the Dallas Cowboys made the trade for George Pickens on May 7th of this year, everyone thought it was a good trade in terms of talent, but could he keep it together on the field?

Thus far, he has done that and has been balling out to start training camp. He and Dak Prescott seem to have a real connection, and it has shown over these last two weeks.

Pickens is arguably the most talented and best WR2 in the league.

He has the talent to be a team’s best wideout and will face a ton of single coverage this season. With Lamb commanding a double team from most teams, this will leave Pickens in a lot of one-on-one situations. Pickens will thrive in a lot of these situations.

Chemistry With Dak

Yesterday, if you have Twitter, all you had to do was get on and see the offense do something that we have been waiting years for.

I finally saw an offense, although it is only training camp, take shots, and stop running plays between the numbers. Something Mike McCarthy would not stop doing no matter what.

Dak and Pickens connected on the deep ball of the day. Take a look at the video right below. Such a pretty ball and Pickens was all over it.

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1951006550690308180

The defense is clearly a problem, but since Pickens got to Dallas, I have not seen one bad report about him.

Everyone said when he came over from the Steelers that it was only going to cause problems, yet in the short months he has been here, he and Ceedee Lamb have a handshake, and he has caught about six or seven touchdowns from Dak already.

The main issue with the offensive side of the ball is going to be whoever is running the rock.

Sure, it might work with the three guys they have, but hopefully the duo they have at wide receiver will allow them to run the ball a bit better.

I am loving what I am seeing thus far, and as long as everything continues to go this way, things may work for now, but we need to see this when September rolls around, but it is always nice to see good things happening.

Now if we can get Micah Parsons signed, that will be one less thing that we have to worry about on that side of the football.