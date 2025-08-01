1 Cowboys Injury Opened the Door for Nathan Thomas

The Dallas Cowboys are facing early adversity along the offensive line heading into the 2025 NFL season.

With projected starting left tackle Tyler Guyton sidelined due to a leg injury, all eyes turn to Nathan Thomas, a second-year offensive lineman with developmental upside.

While Thomas wasn’t initially expected to contend for a starting role, the situation has now created a real opportunity for him to make an impact.

Tyler Guyton Injury Timeline: 4–6 Weeks Out

The Cowboys received a scare during training camp when Tyler Guyton went down with a knee injury.

Fortunately, it wasn’t an ACL tear, but a fracture that will keep him out 4 to 6 weeks.

This development puts his availability for Week 1 in doubt and forces the Cowboys to explore internal solutions at one of the most critical positions on the field: left tackle.

This creates a wide-open competition at training camp.

Backups Asim Richards, Matt Waletzko, and Hakeem Adeniji will all be considered. Asim Richards has experience at left tackle, while Waletzko and Adeniji are mostly seen as right tackles.

One name continues to gain traction: Nathan Thomas.

Who is Nathan Thomas?

Drafted in the seventh round in 2024, Thomas came into the NFL as a raw but intriguing offensive line prospect.

According to his NFL.com draft profile, he boasts:

Outstanding upper-body strength

Excellent run-blocking footwork

Functional strength to anchor against bull rushers

His college film showed a player with a real nose for the run game but raw technique in pass protection—something the Cowboys have been working to refine.

Strengths That Translate Well to NFL Action

Under new offensive line coach Conor Riley, Thomas has shown signs of growth.

His physical tools and technique in the run game make him a fit in the Cowboys’ rushing attack. Key strengths include:

Quick lateral movement to seal edge defenders

Strong and connected hand usage to maintain run blocks

Good recovery skills on inside slants and stunts

Tough anchor when handling bull rushers off the edge

These traits make him a suitable fill-in for a power-run-heavy system, especially during the early part of the season when the team might lean more on the ground game as they work around offensive line injuries.

Weaknesses That Limit His Ceiling at Left Tackle

While Thomas brings plenty of upside, there are still areas of concern—especially in pass protection:

Lacks ideal foot speed to mirror elite pass rushers consistently

Can lean too far forward on pass punches, losing balance

Tends to play with a narrow base and high pad level

Linear run-blocking habits leave him vulnerable against quick counters

These limitations suggest that Thomas might be better suited at guard long-term. However, with Guyton’s injury opening the depth chart, Thomas could be trusted for a short-term role at left tackle, especially if the Cowboys emphasize the run game.

Short-Term Role vs Long-Term Fit

Conor Riley is known for maximizing the talents of physically gifted linemen, and Thomas fits that mold.

His understanding of the Cowboys’ offensive scheme and ability to execute basic run concepts at a high level make him a viable Week 1 option.

If Guyton’s recovery extends into the regular season, Thomas could start multiple games.

Still, unless Thomas shows major improvement in pass sets, he’s likely a stopgap solution rather than a long-term starter at tackle.

But in a system designed to protect Dak Prescott and control the tempo with the run game, Thomas may be exactly what the Cowboys need to weather the early-season storm.

Will Nathan Thomas Start for the Cowboys?

With Tyler Guyton expected to miss a few weeks, Nathan Thomas is in a prime position to serve as the Dallas Cowboys’ short-term starter at left tackle.

While his future may ultimately lie inside at guard, his physicality could give him a legitimate chance to hold the line in Guyton’s absence.

Whether he starts Week 1 or serves as a valuable rotational piece, one thing is clear: Nathan Thomas is no longer just a depth option—he’s in the mix.