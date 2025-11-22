The Cowboys’ 2026 cap panic is fake. With $45–60M in space, disappearing dead money, and flexible deals, Dallas can afford George Pickens and three $20M defensive tackles.

Extend George Pickens with What Money

Every time Cowboys fans discuss extending George Pickens or keeping three $20-million defensive tackles, one argument always appears:

“The Cowboys can’t afford that.”

But once you look at the real Cowboys salary cap 2026 structure, the panic falls apart. Dallas is not entering a cap crisis — they’re entering their cleanest and most flexible financial window in years.

Here’s why the math proves they can afford everything.

Dallas Has Zero High-Price Free Agents in 2026

One of the most overlooked advantages of the Dallas Cowboys cap space going into 2026 is the free-agent list. Nearly every player who becomes a free agent that year is:

Affordable

Replaceable

Not in the $15–30M tier

Your 2026 list shows it clearly:

2026 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

Kenneth Murray

Donovan Wilson

Dante Fowler

Robert Jones

Kaiir Elam

Javonte Williams

Sam Williams

Jack Sanborn

Miles Sanders

Jalen Tolbert

Depth players in the $840k–$1.2M range

The only major extension needed in 2026 is George Pickens — and wide receiver extensions are routine.

No LT.

No CB1.

No QB.

No $25M pass rusher.

This gives Dallas a completely open spending window.

Over $24 Million in Dead Money Falls Off the Books

Dead money from Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Michael Gallup has weighed down the Cowboys for a couple years.

That $24M+ disappears by 2026.

When dead money vanishes, it creates instant cap room — without cutting anyone or restructuring anything. This boosts the overall Cowboys salary cap 2026 outlook dramatically.

The Diggs & Steele “Huge Money” Myth Is Completely Wrong

Many fans still believe Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele will clog the cap for years and this is where the cap panic comes into play.

The actual contract structures tell a different story.

Both become team-friendly in 2026 with massive savings available.

Trevon Diggs Contract Breakdown (Real Numbers)

2025 (Locked)

Dead Cap: $17.32M

2026 — Cap Flexibility Begins

Dead Cap: $5.88M

Savings: $12.56M

2027

Dead Cap: $2.94M

Savings: $20.5M

2028

Dead Cap: $0

Savings: $21M

Truth: Diggs is a two-year commitment, not a long-term anchor.

Terence Steele Contract Breakdown (Real Numbers)

2025 (Locked)

Dead Cap: $26.76M

2026 — The Escape Hatch

Dead Cap: $9.375M

Savings: $8.75M

2027

Dead Cap: $5.25M

Savings: $15.875M

2028

Dead Cap: $1.125M

Savings: $17.5M

Truth: Steele becomes a short-term deal starting in 2026.

Combined Savings in 2026: Over $21 Million

If Dallas decides to pivot off both contracts:

Diggs Savings: $12.56M

Steele Savings: $8.75M

Total 2026 Flexibility:

$21.31M

This clears the path for:

A George Pickens extension

Multiple elite defensive tackles

Depth upgrades

Restructure flexibility

This is why the Cowboys’ salary cap 2026 outlook is so strong.

Dallas Could Have $45–60 Million in True Cap Space in 2026

When you combine:

Baseline 2026 cap room

Disappearing dead money

Diggs savings potential

Steele savings potential

Normal restructures

Lack of expensive free agents

Dallas realistically enters 2026 with:

$45–60 million in workable cap space.

That’s not a crisis.

That’s an opportunity.

It’s the best cap window the Cowboys have had in years.

This amount of Cowboys cap space easily fits:

A George Pickens deal

Three $20M defensive tackles

Other upgrades

A safety signing

Draft class contracts

There is no financial panic.

Restructures Can Add $10–20 Million More If Needed

Restructuring is normal for contenders.

The Cowboys do it well.

They do it yearly.

They do it cleanly.

With a couple base-to-bonus conversions, Dallas could create $10–20M more without pushing the cap panic into reality.

The Cap Space Panic is Fake

When you step back and look at:

Zero high-price free agents in 2026

$24M dead money erased

Diggs becoming flexible in 2026

Steele becoming flexible in 2026

Over $21M in optional savings

$45–60M projected cap space

Routine restructures

…it becomes obvious:

The Cowboys CAN afford George Pickens and three elite $20M defensive tackles. Easily.

The panic is fake.

The math is real.

The 2026 cap window is wide open — and Dallas is in perfect position to build a loaded roster with star power at every level.