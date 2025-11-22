The Cowboys’ 2026 cap panic is fake. With $45–60M in space, disappearing dead money, and flexible deals, Dallas can afford George Pickens and three $20M defensive tackles.
Extend George Pickens with What Money
Every time Cowboys fans discuss extending George Pickens or keeping three $20-million defensive tackles, one argument always appears:
“The Cowboys can’t afford that.”
But once you look at the real Cowboys salary cap 2026 structure, the panic falls apart. Dallas is not entering a cap crisis — they’re entering their cleanest and most flexible financial window in years.
Here’s why the math proves they can afford everything.
Dallas Has Zero High-Price Free Agents in 2026
One of the most overlooked advantages of the Dallas Cowboys cap space going into 2026 is the free-agent list. Nearly every player who becomes a free agent that year is:
- Affordable
- Replaceable
- Not in the $15–30M tier
Your 2026 list shows it clearly:
2026 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
- Kenneth Murray
- Donovan Wilson
- Dante Fowler
- Robert Jones
- Kaiir Elam
- Javonte Williams
- Sam Williams
- Jack Sanborn
- Miles Sanders
- Jalen Tolbert
- Depth players in the $840k–$1.2M range
The only major extension needed in 2026 is George Pickens — and wide receiver extensions are routine.
No LT.
No CB1.
No QB.
No $25M pass rusher.
This gives Dallas a completely open spending window.
Over $24 Million in Dead Money Falls Off the Books
Dead money from Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Michael Gallup has weighed down the Cowboys for a couple years.
That $24M+ disappears by 2026.
When dead money vanishes, it creates instant cap room — without cutting anyone or restructuring anything. This boosts the overall Cowboys salary cap 2026 outlook dramatically.
The Diggs & Steele “Huge Money” Myth Is Completely Wrong
Many fans still believe Trevon Diggs and Terence Steele will clog the cap for years and this is where the cap panic comes into play.
The actual contract structures tell a different story.
Both become team-friendly in 2026 with massive savings available.
Trevon Diggs Contract Breakdown (Real Numbers)
2025 (Locked)
- Dead Cap: $17.32M
2026 — Cap Flexibility Begins
- Dead Cap: $5.88M
- Savings: $12.56M
2027
- Dead Cap: $2.94M
- Savings: $20.5M
2028
- Dead Cap: $0
- Savings: $21M
Truth: Diggs is a two-year commitment, not a long-term anchor.
Terence Steele Contract Breakdown (Real Numbers)
2025 (Locked)
- Dead Cap: $26.76M
2026 — The Escape Hatch
- Dead Cap: $9.375M
- Savings: $8.75M
2027
- Dead Cap: $5.25M
- Savings: $15.875M
2028
- Dead Cap: $1.125M
- Savings: $17.5M
Truth: Steele becomes a short-term deal starting in 2026.
Combined Savings in 2026: Over $21 Million
If Dallas decides to pivot off both contracts:
- Diggs Savings: $12.56M
- Steele Savings: $8.75M
Total 2026 Flexibility:
$21.31M
This clears the path for:
- A George Pickens extension
- Multiple elite defensive tackles
- Depth upgrades
- Restructure flexibility
This is why the Cowboys’ salary cap 2026 outlook is so strong.
Dallas Could Have $45–60 Million in True Cap Space in 2026
When you combine:
- Baseline 2026 cap room
- Disappearing dead money
- Diggs savings potential
- Steele savings potential
- Normal restructures
- Lack of expensive free agents
Dallas realistically enters 2026 with:
$45–60 million in workable cap space.
That’s not a crisis.
That’s an opportunity.
It’s the best cap window the Cowboys have had in years.
This amount of Cowboys cap space easily fits:
- A George Pickens deal
- Three $20M defensive tackles
- Other upgrades
- A safety signing
- Draft class contracts
There is no financial panic.
Restructures Can Add $10–20 Million More If Needed
Restructuring is normal for contenders.
The Cowboys do it well.
They do it yearly.
They do it cleanly.
With a couple base-to-bonus conversions, Dallas could create $10–20M more without pushing the cap panic into reality.
The Cap Space Panic is Fake
When you step back and look at:
- Zero high-price free agents in 2026
- $24M dead money erased
- Diggs becoming flexible in 2026
- Steele becoming flexible in 2026
- Over $21M in optional savings
- $45–60M projected cap space
- Routine restructures
…it becomes obvious:
The Cowboys CAN afford George Pickens and three elite $20M defensive tackles. Easily.
The panic is fake.
The math is real.
The 2026 cap window is wide open — and Dallas is in perfect position to build a loaded roster with star power at every level.
Cody, good analysis and news! Ar’Darius Washington, S, could be the safety signing. I would only add our kicker as being as significant a sign of our FAs as is PIckens, both can be done from the info you provided. If they make a splash, sign MLB Chenal or Jaelin Phillips, who with Ez could be terrors off the edge and if we keep all 3 DTs we may have the best D-Line in the NFL next year. That would be a heck of change. I still want the ‘Boys to trade down the lowest #1, hopefully, but not realistically, that will be the Cowboys’ record-based pick. If a #2 and #3 and maybe another pick can be had, then make the tradedown as we need more picks. Quincy Rhoades, DE, and Anthony Smith, DE, appear to have the size, pass-rushing skills and production to warrant a #2 on DE in the tradedown scenario and it would make a great rotation. Quinnen’s brother Quinton would be a nice low-cost addtion at LB. Spend Jerry!
they never said they could not create 2026 salary cap relief , it was stated on over the cap that they are like 35 mil over right now , how many teams say what their cap could be if they cut players and rework other contracts , were still playing for 2025 , dam your about 5 months to early , they are not going to say what players are going to get cut , their still playing now
as far as cap relief , they are looking good because of the hard choices they already made , letting left tackle smith go , letting de lawrence go , trading parsons – im still happy with that trade, not resigning db lewis hurt , but had to be done , and what hurt was the nflpa pushing martin to get more on his contract , one year left on that albatross in dead money , but all those moves were needed , pretty decent reset , im hoping maybe 26 or 27 we can go deep into the playoffs -GO COWBOYS
I’m liking the Parsons trade more as time goes by. Would’ve preferred an additional #2 for equal value. Other than Javonte, Pickens and our all-world K we don’t have any expensive re-signs which is good shape to be in. A TB can be found in #2 or #3 if we trade down our lowest #1, if this becomes necessary. I personally like Javonte’s effort game in and game out.
Besides Parsons, losing Jordan hurt us the most for this season. Subsequent seasons, it may be for the best.