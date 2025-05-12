Cowboys can silence the critics in the NFL’s opening game

A lot of questions are still coming out of Dallas, but they filled a major need when they traded for George Pickens last week to add to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

With that, some are saying they are in the hunt for the playoffs, while others are still wondering about how Pickens will fit in with his troubles in Pittsburgh.

With the full NFL schedule release coming on Wednesday, we got news that the Philadelphia Eagles will host NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys in the 2025 NFL season opener on Thursday 4 September.

I love it. To be honest with you, it will mark the first time the two teams have faced off in the opening game of a campaign since 2000.

Since 2004, some 20 defending Super Bowl champions have played in the season opener and have gone 15-5 in those games, including the Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.

Chris Simms on Eagles v Cowboys.



People are sleeping on the Cowboys.@CSimmsQB pic.twitter.com/cY7Jfhtmxu — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 12, 2025

Sink or swim boys, you finally made the trade that this offense needed, and all eyes will be on you. New head coach, the champs raising their banner in front of your face, don’t let them enjoy it, you want to stop being talked about in a negative way? All eyes will be on you.

It is how you will respond, If you want to prove a point and show you can now compete with the new-look offense, do it.

You know people are tired of seeing the Cowboys in these prime time games, but at the same time, the NFL knew exactly what they were doing with this opening night game.

Once it was announced that the Cowboys would face the Eagles, BetMGM released a line that had the Eagles as a 7-point favorite over Dallas. That will end up being one of the larger point spreads of Week 1.

The NFL could have taken the Detroit Lions, who went 15-2 last season, or a Los Angeles Rams team that gave the Eagles a scare in a snowy NFC divisional round game.

Nonetheless, the Dallas Cowboys will have a chance to silence the critics on the NFL’s opening night kickoff.

It won’t be an easy thing to do. Sure, the Eagles probably have the best roster in all of football, but the team does have some talent and should be able to compete if first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer can create a decent culture around the locker room.