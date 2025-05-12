Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Players & Roster » Signing this veteran is a smart insurance play
2 mins read

Signing this veteran is a smart insurance play

by May 12, 2025

Last month, just before the NFL Draft, cornerback Stephon Gilmore set the rumor mill flying at high speed with an unscheduled visit to The Star.

The 13-year veteran played for the Cowboys in 2023. He played a vital role in the team’s 12-5 record and the NFC East division title.

He also played a big part in setting an NFL record that year.

The Rise Of DaRon Bland

In 2023, Gilmore was supposed to be paired up with Trevon Diggs in the defensive backfield.

Diggs had 17 interceptions in his first three seasons. Gilmore came into the season with 29 in his 11 previous seasons.

They were supposed to shut down the opposing team’s top receivers.

That plan went out the window on the Cowboys’ practice field a few days before their third game of that season when Diggs tore his ACL and missed the rest of the year.

That injury opened the door for DaRon Bland. In his first year, and in just eight starts, in 2022, he had five interceptions.

He started every game after Diggs went down and finished with nine interceptions for the season.

DaRon Bland sets NFL pick-6 record in Cowboys' big win

Five of those went for touchdowns, setting a new record for Pick Sixes in a single season.

A lot of that was due to Gilmore covering the opponent’s top receiver. But no small amount was also due to Gilmore’s veteran guidance.

Banged-Up Secondary

The Cowboys will probably need that guidance again this fall. Diggs is recovering from another injury and may not start to open the year.

Bland also missed over half the season in 2024 and may not yet be back to full speed.

Last year’s fifth draft pick, Caelen Carson, was banged up most of his rookie year. This year’s third round pick, Shavon Revel, missed all but two of his games in his senior year with a knee injury.

Dallas Cowboys select Shavon Revel with 76th Pick

He also, may not be quite all the way recovered when the year starts.

Bringing in Gilmore as an insurance policy makes an enormous amount of sense.

Early in the year, he could give the Cowboys some quality starts and allow the other cornerbacks some extra time to get game ready.

Later on? He’d be a nice veteran to have in the backfield to give the starters a break when needed.

Cowboys Thrive Against Eagles' Two-Headed Monster Thanks to Stephon Gilmore

He’d also be a solid insurance policy against any additional injuries during the season.

Gilmore will turn 35 about three weeks into the season. He wouldn’t be asked to be an every-down cornerback for 17 games.

But he might just have enough left in his legs to go along with 13 years of experience in his head to make a huge difference once again for the Cowboys.

Related Posts

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Free Dallas Cowboys news app for Android. Get it on Google Play store.