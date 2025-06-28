Inside The Star » NFL & NFC East » Does the Eagles Super Bowl win crush Cowboys chances in 2025?

Does the Eagles Super Bowl win crush Cowboys chances in 2025?

by Jun 28, 2025
3 mins read

In February, Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere sat on their couch and watched a blowout Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory. It was rough, especially considering it was their second win in the last ten years.

While the Cowboys have failed to make an NFC title game in three decades, their most bitter rival has turned into a consistent championship contender.

Now, Dallas has a new head coach at the helm, and a roster motivated to right the wrongs of the last 30 years. There is still one major problem, however, and it is the Eagles winning it all last season.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, and I’ll explain how the Eagles Super Bowl might crush any hopes of the same for the Cowboys this year.

History That Doesn’t Repeat: Divisional Dominance in the NFL

The year is 1993, and a soon-to-be dynasty in Dallas has just started with a 52-17 beatdown of the Buffalo Bills.

While it was the first championship of the infamous ’90s Cowboys, it was also a divisional rarity in NFL history.

That win marked the last time two teams from the same division won the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. In fact, the NFC East would soon win four years in a row, with New York and Washington winning in the seasons prior, and Dallas repeating in 1994.

Basically, it would be like the Cowboys, Giants, or Commanders winning the championship next season; historically, it just doesn’t happen.

We are much more likely to see a repeat champion, like the Chiefs in 2023 and 2024, and the Patriots in the early 2000s, and that is supposed to be one of the rarer feats you can achieve in the league.

Should we dismiss the Cowboys entirely because of the Eagles Super Bowl? No, but we would also be silly to ignore the history here. The numbers don’t lie.

Does the Eagles Super Bowl win crush Cowboys chances in 2025? - 2025 Season, Cowboys History, Dallas Cowboys

Self-Inflicted Problems: Cowboys Roster Doesn’t Match Up

Fans may not want to hear it, but there is another problem for Dallas in their pursuit of a sixth championship: their roster does not match up with Philadelphia’s.

Despite the Eagles losing some talent this offseason, they still win the vast majority of positional battles when you compare depth charts. They are at the top of the league in areas where the Cowboys have considerable weaknesses.

The biggest example is that Philly’s offensive line is among the best in football, while Dallas is relying on a young, untested unit.

Additionally, the running back situation is obviously lopsided, and perhaps most importantly, Jalen Hurts has missed no more than two games in a season, while Dak Prescott’s health remains a lingering question mark.

It is flat out hard to craft an argument that the Cowboys have a better team, a higher floor, or a higher ceiling.

When we get to the staff, there’s another mismatch, as Nick Sirani has brought his squad to two Super Bowls, and Brian Schottenheimer has never been a head coach in his career.

Only two rookie head coaches have ever won a ring in their first season.

The Bottom Line: Progression Year for Dallas, Contending Year for Philly

It should not be a negative thing to admit; these two franchises are in very different positions as we start the 2025 season.

Philadelphia has maintained their core players from a Super Bowl-winning season, and the Cowboys are starting fresh with their staff, trying out new players, and looking to get back into the postseason.

If they are able to pull that off, it may be a success in the grand scheme of things.

I know the fanbase is tired of baby steps, but this is a progression year for Dallas. Improvement needs to be the expectation, not a championship out of nowhere.

Topics

Mark Heaney

Mark Heaney

Mark Heaney is a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and Junior Writer for Inside The Star. He has written for sites such as FanSided, Whole Nine Sports, and Downtown Sports Network as an NFL Draft analyst and Cowboys writer. He started covering college football and the NFL in 2018 and has scouted over 1,000 draft prospects since. Mark is currently studying at UNC Charlotte and has worked as an intern for the Charlotte 49ers football media team.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Defensive line installment of my Cowboys All-Quarter century team brings back memories - Anthony Spencer, Defensive Line, DeMarcus Lawrence
Previous Story

Defensive line installment of my Cowboys All-Quarter century team brings back memories