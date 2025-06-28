Does the Eagles Super Bowl win crush Cowboys chances in 2025?

In February, Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere sat on their couch and watched a blowout Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory. It was rough, especially considering it was their second win in the last ten years.

While the Cowboys have failed to make an NFC title game in three decades, their most bitter rival has turned into a consistent championship contender.

Now, Dallas has a new head coach at the helm, and a roster motivated to right the wrongs of the last 30 years. There is still one major problem, however, and it is the Eagles winning it all last season.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer while talking about his coaching staff: “We’re gonna win. And when we win, our coaching staff is going to get raided. People are going to come after our coaches, because we’re gonna win.” pic.twitter.com/aRI2vJdm2i — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 12, 2025

Let’s take a trip down memory lane, and I’ll explain how the Eagles Super Bowl might crush any hopes of the same for the Cowboys this year.

History That Doesn’t Repeat: Divisional Dominance in the NFL

The year is 1993, and a soon-to-be dynasty in Dallas has just started with a 52-17 beatdown of the Buffalo Bills.

While it was the first championship of the infamous ’90s Cowboys, it was also a divisional rarity in NFL history.

That win marked the last time two teams from the same division won the Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. In fact, the NFC East would soon win four years in a row, with New York and Washington winning in the seasons prior, and Dallas repeating in 1994.

Basically, it would be like the Cowboys, Giants, or Commanders winning the championship next season; historically, it just doesn’t happen.

We are much more likely to see a repeat champion, like the Chiefs in 2023 and 2024, and the Patriots in the early 2000s, and that is supposed to be one of the rarer feats you can achieve in the league.

Should we dismiss the Cowboys entirely because of the Eagles Super Bowl? No, but we would also be silly to ignore the history here. The numbers don’t lie.

Self-Inflicted Problems: Cowboys Roster Doesn’t Match Up

Fans may not want to hear it, but there is another problem for Dallas in their pursuit of a sixth championship: their roster does not match up with Philadelphia’s.

Despite the Eagles losing some talent this offseason, they still win the vast majority of positional battles when you compare depth charts. They are at the top of the league in areas where the Cowboys have considerable weaknesses.

The biggest example is that Philly’s offensive line is among the best in football, while Dallas is relying on a young, untested unit.

Eagles Depth Chart by Tier Which position would you like to upgrade? pic.twitter.com/uPbGh2IBV1 — Eagles Eric (@EaglesXsandOs) April 28, 2025

Additionally, the running back situation is obviously lopsided, and perhaps most importantly, Jalen Hurts has missed no more than two games in a season, while Dak Prescott’s health remains a lingering question mark.

It is flat out hard to craft an argument that the Cowboys have a better team, a higher floor, or a higher ceiling.

When we get to the staff, there’s another mismatch, as Nick Sirani has brought his squad to two Super Bowls, and Brian Schottenheimer has never been a head coach in his career.

Only two rookie head coaches have ever won a ring in their first season.

The Bottom Line: Progression Year for Dallas, Contending Year for Philly

It should not be a negative thing to admit; these two franchises are in very different positions as we start the 2025 season.

Philadelphia has maintained their core players from a Super Bowl-winning season, and the Cowboys are starting fresh with their staff, trying out new players, and looking to get back into the postseason.

If they are able to pull that off, it may be a success in the grand scheme of things.

I know the fanbase is tired of baby steps, but this is a progression year for Dallas. Improvement needs to be the expectation, not a championship out of nowhere.