Does anyone really care about Saquon Barkley’s recent comments?

As great as Saquon Barkley is, and yes, even as a Dallas Cowboys fan, I will tell you the facts: He is one of the best running backs in football. I would put him second only behind Derrick Henry.

Christian McCaffrey has played one full season in the last seven years. He is no longer ahead of either one of them just based on that.

Yet, when it comes to what he recently said, I am here to tell you that outside of your own fan base, nobody cares.

Barkley reportedly had interest from several teams, but during DeVonta Smith’s Celebrity Softball game over the weekend, the running back told a streamer that neither the Commanders nor the Cowboys attempted to sign him.

Barkley referenced the ‘Belt to A**’ moniker when explaining why he plays so hard against both teams.

Let me start by saying, he was 0-and-10 against the Cowboys before he signed with the Eagles, so that’s that.

I mean, I think he plays hard against both teams because he wants to win the football game. The Cowboys and Commanders are division rivals. He played hard against them all as a member of the Giants!

Yes, I would love to have Barkley as the running back of the Dallas Cowboys, but honestly, outside of getting the fans over in Philly hyped, nobody cares that this was said.

It is a hot topic right now, and this post is for all you readers who just want to keep up with what is going on.

Saquon Barkley says that the #Commanders did not reach out to him when he was a free agent “Nah, never heard a word from Commanders or Dallas. That’s why it’s BTA when I see them” (via:_jankyrondoclips on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/C35QkO2jrL — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 28, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys’ leading rusher was Rico Dowdle last season. He finished with 1,079 rushing yards. He also scored two rushing touchdowns and added 39 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Dallas is going to roll with Javante Williams and Miles Sanders as the two-headed monsters in Dallas, and even combined probably won’t match what Barkley does.

Take a look at the video above. It is all fun and games, and it is the offseason. That is why Barkley said it. Did anyone expect Jerry Jones to reach out to him anyway?

We all begged for him to pick up the phone and call the man that has a house in Dallas, Derrick Henry, and he wouldn’t even do that.

Take it how you wish, but Barkley and the Eagles are who the Dallas Cowboys are chasing to here is to hoping that Micah Parsons, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the Dallas defense heard what he said, and MAYBE they will care.