Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Cowboys front office is going to cost themselves once again

Cowboys front office is going to cost themselves once again

by Jun 2, 2025
2 mins read
1

As someone who is only able to see what is happening on the surface around the league, and not behind the senses, with recent news it sure seems like the Dallas Cowboys front office will once again cost themselves a lot of money.

Over the weekend, news broke from Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, saying he believes TJ Watt has already received a “pretty significant” offer to return to Pittsburgh.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently set the high bar for edge rushers with a deal averaging $40 million per season, and it is reasonable to guess that Watt is looking for something in that neighborhood as well.

Not Ideal

Guess who else is going to want the money in that ballpark, and once Watt gets signed, the price will go up even higher? That is right, Micah Parsons.

Micah is the only one of the three to not yet win a defensive player of the year award, but could be closing in on one this season with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

I am sure the front office has their reasons as to why they drag their feet so much, but they overpaid for Dak Prescott because they waited.

Yes, Dak is a average guy in this league that you can win with, but he is not worth that money.

They waited with Dez Bryant years ago, then again with CeeDee Lamb and others, like when will they stop costing themselves money.

Micah Parsons was not there for the second week of OTAs, and if he continues to miss time, it is not going to be pretty for the defense. He won’t miss the regular season, but missing work with a new defensive coordinator will hurt a bit.

They are learning a brand-new defense for the second time in as many years. You want your best player on that side of the ball in the building.

Just get him done before TJ Watt gets his money and you will be fine. If you don’t, I can’t wait to see what Micah is going to be asking for.

The Watt deal might not even be close, who knows, but that front office normally gets things done before the market explodes unlike Dallas. Let’s see how the rest of this summer goes.

It’ll come down to who gives in first, and as it’s played out in recent years, that only benefits the player.

Topics

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor is a Dallas Cowboys fan from the Midwest. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and works at a Junior College in the TRIO Upward Bound department. Taylor has written for two publications in his lifetime. The first was as a Sports Reporter for Journal Star while in college. He also spent a year as a Regional News Reporter for Shaw Media. When he is not working or writing for Inside The Star, he enjoys bowling competitively. Feel free to connect with him on his social media outlets listed below!

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Free Dallas Cowboys news app for Android. Get it on Google Play store.

Related Posts