Cowboys front office is going to cost themselves once again

As someone who is only able to see what is happening on the surface around the league, and not behind the senses, with recent news it sure seems like the Dallas Cowboys front office will once again cost themselves a lot of money.

Over the weekend, news broke from Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, saying he believes TJ Watt has already received a “pretty significant” offer to return to Pittsburgh.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently set the high bar for edge rushers with a deal averaging $40 million per season, and it is reasonable to guess that Watt is looking for something in that neighborhood as well.

Not Ideal

Guess who else is going to want the money in that ballpark, and once Watt gets signed, the price will go up even higher? That is right, Micah Parsons.

Micah is the only one of the three to not yet win a defensive player of the year award, but could be closing in on one this season with new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

I am sure the front office has their reasons as to why they drag their feet so much, but they overpaid for Dak Prescott because they waited.

Yes, Dak is a average guy in this league that you can win with, but he is not worth that money.

They waited with Dez Bryant years ago, then again with CeeDee Lamb and others, like when will they stop costing themselves money.

** Only two players were not spotted at OTAs: Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 29, 2025

Micah Parsons was not there for the second week of OTAs, and if he continues to miss time, it is not going to be pretty for the defense. He won’t miss the regular season, but missing work with a new defensive coordinator will hurt a bit.

They are learning a brand-new defense for the second time in as many years. You want your best player on that side of the ball in the building.

Just get him done before TJ Watt gets his money and you will be fine. If you don’t, I can’t wait to see what Micah is going to be asking for.

The Watt deal might not even be close, who knows, but that front office normally gets things done before the market explodes unlike Dallas. Let’s see how the rest of this summer goes.

It’ll come down to who gives in first, and as it’s played out in recent years, that only benefits the player.