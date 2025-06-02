Matt Eberflus turning heads, making good moves as new DC

The Dallas Cowboys have a new defensive coordinator for the third time in as many seasons after they hired Matt Eberflus to replace the retired Mike Zimmer.

Eberflus has a lot to prove this year after he was fired as head coach of the Chicago Bears. Fortunately for Dallas, he is much better suited as a defensive coordinator than he is as a head coach.

In his first year as the Colts’ coordinator in 2018, Indianapolis went from No. 30 in points and yards allowed to No. 10 and 11, respectively. The run defense went from 26th to eighth, and the Colts did not allow a 100-yard rusher.

The Good

Eberflus is doing a lot of good things thus far with the Cowboys defense and the first is allowing Israel Mukuamu to move into a slot corner roll.

I have wanted this for the last two years. He has shown he can be a baller, and it is time to allow him to do just that.

Zimmer actually played a career-high 201 snaps last year, but he saw fewer than 10 defensive snaps in nine games and played more than 20 snaps just three times, even though Dallas’ cornerback depth was tested seemingly all season due to injuries.

With the CB room in flux once again due to the injury bug, Mukuamu deserves a chance. It seems Eberflus is prepared to give him just that.

Osa Odighizuwa, who the Cowboys managed to sign to a new deal is done board with him as well.

Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa on the emphasis new DC Matt Eberflus puts on his position and how his opportunities could be different this year: “Just based on some of the things we’re being asked to do right now, I was going back and watching some of the tape from last year and I’m… pic.twitter.com/UTYMcsN34o — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 30, 2025

“Just based on some of the things we’re being asked to do right now, I was going back and watching some of the tape from last year and I’m like, ‘If I was doing the stuff we’re being coached to do now, I’m making this play, I’m making that play.’ Just seeing there are going to be a lot more opportunities based on the stuff he’s having us do,” Odighizuwa said.

You can tell me that this is what all these guys are supposed to say and do to support a new staff member, but it really seems like the players are buying into this new culture that is happening right now.

Yes, they still need to win games when it matters, but when the players who are playing the games start to loosen up a little, that clearly helps.

Credit to Brian Schottenheimer who, to this point, is at least doing what he is supposed to be.

Next will be to see if he can truly be a head coach in this league.