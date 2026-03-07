Cowboys Should Consider Tremaine Edmunds in 2026

The Chicago Bears actually released Tremaine Edmunds, and now the Dallas Cowboys should at least pick up the phone and get an asking price.

We don’t see players with Edmunds’ production hit the open market very often, but this offseason three top linebackers are free agents.

I’m not sure if these players were overpriced when signed or extended, but this creates a great opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys to add a playmaker to a defense that was terrible.

Why Did the Bears Move On

I know this move wasn’t about ability, but was solely based on money, because Tremaine Edmunds is still one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

The issue was that the Chicago Bears signed Edmunds to a four-year,$72 million deal in 2023, but for the 2026 season he carried a cap hit of over $17 million. That’s apparently a huge number for the Bears on off-ball linebackers.

The cap flexibility was needed more than the player, so they cut him.

This means a 27-year-old starting linebacker with elite production is suddenly available.

Tremaine Edmunds’ Career Production

If you look at the numbers, Edmunds has been one of the most consistent linebackers in football since he entered the NFL.

In his eight-year career, Tremaine Edmunds has started 119 of a possible 132 games. During that time, he has 900+ tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 14 interceptions, 53 passes defended, and 8.5 sacks.

He has also had 100+ total tackles every season of his career.

Last season alone, he accounted for 112 total tackles and four interceptions.

That many interceptions from a linebacker is rare and should be something the Cowboys are interested in after last season’s defensive debacle.

The Size and Athleticism Fits the New Look Defense

I think another reason Tremaine Edmunds has been so productive is his physical profile.

He’s built the way modern defenses want a linebacker standing at 6’4” to 6’5” and weighing 250+ pounds, with long arms and sideline-to-sideline range.

Because of his size and athleticism, he can match up with tight ends and still be strong enough to fill run gaps.

Being a player who can affect an offense in different ways is one of the reasons he has started every game he has played in his career.

Would Edmunds Actually Fit in Dallas

I feel like this is where things get interesting. It seems to me the Cowboys have dealt with linebacker issues for several years and never really fixed the issue.

Tremaine Edmunds, at 27 years old, could be the fix for years to come for the Cowboys and a great player for DeMarvion Overshown to learn from.

Adding Edmunds would give the Dallas Cowboys two linebackers who can run sideline-to-sideline, have coverage ability, and can stop the run.

Availability is the Best Ability

Maybe Dallas signs him, maybe they don’t.

I think ignoring a player like Tremaine Edmunds would be a mistake.

When a 27-year-old linebacker with elite production becomes available, smart teams make the call.

Especially when the market value is a two year, $20 million contract.

If the price is right, this is the type of offseason move that pays off big in season.

