Cowboys sign former 4th round pick after rash of injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a lost season. It’s a strange feeling to be looking towards the draft in mid-December, but the team’s ineptitude and sloppy play on the field have put us in this situation.

Of course, many factors go into how a season goes for an NFL team, and the Cowboys are no different. Many are calling for HC Mike McCarthy’s head after the season, and rightfully so. The Cowboys’ main problem continues to be self-inflicted mistakes, something McCarthy has been claiming to be working on for five years.

However, McCarthy might actually get a pass from Jerry Jones because of the slew of injuries that have ravaged the roster. Sitting with a 5-8 record after three consecutive 12-win seasons doesn’t feel right, and there’s no way the drop-off is that far.

Either way, we still have football to be played in 2024, and the Cowboys again have to respond to an injury by adding a free agent to the practice squad. As reported by Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys have signed OL Braeden Daniels to the practice squad in the wake of RG Zack Martin being moved to Injured Reserve.

College With the Utes

Braeden Daniels is a native of Carrollton, Texas, and was raised in the DFW Metroplex. As a 3-star recruit, he originally committed to the University of Illinois before ultimately deciding on the University of Utah.

Daniels’ time with the Utes was a successful time. He played two games as a freshman before the team decided to redshirt him. Daniels played left guard until his junior season, where he was moved to right tackle.

He remained at right tackle for his senior season and earned 1st-Team All-Pac 12 honors for his efforts.

Once a Commander

Daniels’ success in college did not go unrecognized by NFL scouts. He was drafted in the 4th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders, but a torn rotator cuff in training camp sidelined him for his entire rookie season.

His time as a Washington Commander quickly came to a close the next offseason during final roster cuts. Daniels did not make the team, and was released into free agency. He has bounced around practice squads in Houston, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia before landing in Dallas.

How Can He Help Dallas?

For starters, he provides depth for an offensive line with injury issues. RG Zack Martin is lost for the season with a bum ankle, and LT Tyler Guyton and LG Tyler Smith have both missed time with injuries of their own.

Not to mention that C Cooper Beebe left Monday night’s game with a concussion and has not practiced this week. I don’t expect Daniels to be called up from the practice squad as soon as this weekend versus Carolina. I think the Cowboys added him as a developmental piece for the future.

Daniels played in the interior and at right tackle in college. He was listed as a right tackle by the Houston Texans, but then listed as a guard by the Chargers and Eagles. His ability to play inside or outside is a trait the Cowboys covet in their offensive linemen.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game, but surely the Cowboys recognized his positional flex and took a flyer on a 4th round player one year removed from a torn rotator cuff. The Cowboys have the best rehabilitation staff in the NFL with Britt Brown and surgeon Dan Cooper.

Brown can get Daniels’ shoulder back to strength, and he can get on the field with OL Coach Mike Solari to work on technique. His range of motion must have changed with his shoulder injury, and getting back to basics is the best way to re-teach your body.