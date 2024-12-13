One Player the Cowboys Fear on the Team

The one player the Cowboys fear is on their roster. The fear may be warranted after what has happened in the past with the position.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback room is very low on star power, and the current starter has little athleticism.

Cooper Rush is a good backup quarterback but should not be used for multiple games. Defenses know he will not and cannot throw it deep, which puts them in an advantageous position, which can be seen in every game.

The coaching staff and front office, probably primarily the front office, seem to fear giving Trey Lance a chance.

There could be a legitimate reason behind the fear, and I will try to break it down.

Cooper Rush and Trey Lance are Vastly Different Quarterbacks

Cooper Rush is a very smart quarterback who has no problem learning a playbook, as evidenced by his 3.9 GPA in college while studying actuarial science. In case you were wondering, this major is the field of study relating to the quantification of risk using math, probability, and statistics.

So, the smarts are there, but the athleticism is not. Cooper Rush is a good game manager that should only be used sparingly.

Playing him for several games has kept the Cowboys competitive, and that is a plus, but has anyone been excited about watching Cooper Rush throw ten-yard passes and trip over his own feet?

The answer is “No”.

Here is Cooper Rush’s draft profile:

His body type and limited arm strength may lead some teams to overlook him in the draft, but that could be a mistake. He processes information quickly and has the anticipation and accuracy to offset his lack of velocity, making him a legitimate NFL roster candidate.

However, his physique lacks muscular definition, and he has a slow setup in the pocket. He throws from a narrow platform, generating minimal drive, and his weak arm strength causes the ball to hang in the air too long.

This allows agile defensive backs to intercept passes, even on well-executed plays. He struggles with tight windows and may be restricted to timing-based passing. Additionally, his lack of athleticism limits his ability to escape pressure in the pocket.

Does it sound like the player we see playing? Yes, it does.

Why not give Trey Lance a chance to shine?

Trey Lance has incredible athleticism and the arm to get the ball down the field.

He’s big, fast, and can throw more than ten yards. This is what the Cowboys need at quarterback right now.

Trey Lance can buy time with his feet and get a first down on his own if needed. This would create more confusion for defenses who are not threatened by Cooper Rush.

Overall, he is a superior talent who needs another chance to lead an offense and show why he was drafted in the first round. The Cowboys have the opportunity to see what they have and to elevate the offense.

The Cowboys Fear Trey Lance

The Dallas Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance to the San Francisco 49ers, so they know there is something there. Why not give him a shot?

The answer may be in the history of the last few Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks.

Let’s go back to 2006 when Drew Bledsoe was the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. Playing against the New York Giants, Drew Bledsoe could not have had a worse game as the Giants were winning 12-7.

The second half of the game started, and a young Tony Romo took over as starter and never relinquished the role. Tony Romo went on to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the Dallas Cowboys.

Fast-forward to 2016. In the preseason, Tony Romo suffered an injury, and a rookie named Dak Prescott took over the starting spot. Dak Prescott would lead the Cowboys to the top of the conference and break several rookie records along the way.

Tony Romo was like a son to Jerry Jones, and it was heartbreaking for Jerry to move away from Romo. Dak Prescott was too good not to play.

In the present day, Dak Prescott is becoming injury-prone, albeit with freak injuries. Trey Lance has massive potential but has not had a chance in Dallas.

Could Jerry Jones fear Trey Lance’s potential to supplant Dak Prescott, who was just made one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks?

Jerry Jones does not like his tactics to be questioned, and having a young quarterback come in and cause drama for his superstar starter would lead to questioning.

Trey Lance may not be talented enough to take the job from Prescott, but the fear of this possibility could be terrifying for the front office.

The plus side to Trey Lance playing out of his mind would create a fantastic trade chip for the Cowboys. This may not be enough for the front office to take the chance and have to answer to the media and fans about a quarterback controversy.

The fear of Trey Lance being good seems to outweigh common sense, but as Cowboys fans, we are used to common sense not being used in this front office.