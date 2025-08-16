Cowboys could use surplus talent to shore up holes in the roster

The Dallas Cowboys have quietly made a habit of player-for-player trades in recent years. In 2023, they swapped cornerback Kelvin Joseph for Miami’s Noah Igbinoghene.

A year later, they executed another similar deal, sending Nahshon Wright to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Booth Jr.

While these moves helped the team shuffle depth at the same position, the upcoming 2025 season calls for a different approach.

This time, if the Cowboys want to maximize their roster, they’ll need to look beyond corner-for-corner swaps and target positions of need with surplus talent they can afford to move.

Holes in the Defense

For all the star power the Cowboys boast, their roster is far from flawless.

Cornerback remains a concern, especially with Trevon Diggs returning from injury and DaRon Bland being asked to take on an even heavier role.

Depth behind them is shaky, and relying on unproven or inconsistent players could expose the defense in critical moments.

Equally pressing is the defensive tackle position.

The Cowboys have struggled to anchor the middle of their line for several seasons, and it showed again in their preseason work against the Rams when the defense was gashed up the middle.

Osa Odighizuwa has shown flashes, but the rotation lacks a true difference-maker. To make a legitimate postseason push, Dallas must strengthen its interior defense.

That won’t come from signing a street free agent. It’ll likely take a trade.

Surplus at WR?

One of the few positions where Dallas can deal from a position of strength is wide receiver.

With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens locked in as starters, and KaVontae Turpin and Jonathan Mingo likely rounding out the top four, the team has plenty of depth.

Jalen Tolbert, entering a contract year, could be an enticing piece to trade.

Tolbert has developed steadily since being drafted, but he hasn’t cracked into a consistent top role.

His value, however, should still hold across the league as a former 3rd round pick.

Teams in need of a reliable WR3 or WR4 could see him as an upgrade, giving Dallas a chance to flip him for a defensive tackle or a rotational corner.

In a league where wide receiver depth is coveted, Tolbert represents one of the Cowboys’ most tradeable assets.

Depth in the Trenches

The offensive line, once a glaring weakness for Dallas, has become an area of relative abundance.

Talents like T.J. Bass and Asim Richards, both versatile young linemen, are fighting for playing time.

With the team’s starters largely entrenched, there’s a scenario where one of these players could be shipped out for defensive reinforcements.

Bass and Richards both carry value because of their versatility.

Bass can move across the interior, while Richards has shown the ability to play both guard and tackle.

Teams struggling with offensive line injuries or thin depth charts could see them as plug-and-play solutions.

For the Cowboys, moving one of them for help at defensive tackle or cornerback would balance the roster without sacrificing the strength of the offensive front.

A Move Must Be Made

The Cowboys have shown a willingness to make smart, low-risk trades in recent years, but if they want to contend deep into 2025, they’ll need to be bolder.

Trading from surplus at wide receiver or offensive line to shore up weaknesses at cornerback and defensive tackle could be the difference between another disappointing playoff exit and a legitimate Super Bowl run.