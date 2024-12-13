Has Rico Dowdle solved the Cowboys running back problem?

Dallas Cowboys fans have been clamoring for a shiny new running back for nearly a year. From Derrick Henry to Ashton Jeanty, the list of names linked to Dallas has been extensive, but those lists have wrongfully counted Rico Dowdle out.

The Asheville, North Carolina native and former South Carolina Gamecock has been on a roll recently, and it may be enough to win him the job long-term.

Dalvin Cook, Deuce Vaughn, and Ezekiel Elliott have all taken a backseat to Dallas’ 2020 undrafted signing, and for good reason. He is blowing them all away in nearly every statistic for the Cowboys offense.

In the four games since Head Coach Mike McCarthy “officially” named him the starter, Dowdle has had at least 86 rushing yards in three of them, and he now has back-to-back 100-yard performances.

Since Mike McCarthy declared Rico Dowdle the RB1 in Dallas...



He is averaging 99 yards per game and 5.17 yards per carry. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 11, 2024

Is this recent stretch by Dowdle a mirage, or has he taken care of the Cowboys’ running back problem? Let’s discuss it.

Problem Solved: Dowdle’s Star Potential

In the early portion of this season, the lack of a running game was the biggest problem the Cowboys offense faced. Nobody was getting the job done, and the entire unit was floundering as a result.

Rico Dowdle has changed this tune, and Dallas has now scored at least 20 points in their last three games.

That might not seem impressive, but consider this: in three of their last four games before this stretch, the Cowboys failed to score more than 10 points.

Aside from the statistics, Dowdle is more than passing the eye test; he looks fast, explosive, strong, and he’s making defenders miss. Dowdle might just be blossoming into a multidimensional three-down back.

Mike McCarthy talking about RB Rico Dowdle:



“He’s a complete running back, plays all three downs. I think his pass protection from his rookie year to now has become one of his best assets.”



- Dowdle the receiver ✅

- Dowdle the runner ✅

- Dowdle the blocker ✅#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/AKCsD08gJ1 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) September 2, 2024

The Cowboys are noticing this, and they have started to trust it, as Dowdle has received 18 or more carries in three straight games and hasn’t been in single digits since October 13th.

Dallas’s running back by committee plan is gone: Rico Dowdle earned the job. The question now is will that carry over into a new contract, and the starting job in 2025.

Reason For Pause: Dowdle Has More To Prove

While this recent run by Dowdle has been impressive, it is important to note that the 26-year-old has a lot left to prove before we can crown him a top-tier running back. This is just the beginning of his high usage, and he needs to prove he can be consistent.

The little-known running back breaking out, just to disappear shortly thereafter, is a common story in the history of the NFL. We can’t ignore that Dowdle may fit into that history.

Despite his recent 5+ yards per rush average, Dowdle has only hit that mark in four of 12 games to this point.

He’s also suffered some low points, like fumbling twice this season, rushing for just 28 yards and 2.8 per carry to the Texans, and having his longest run be 10 yards or fewer in half of his games played.

Dallas' Rico Dowdle has 28 yards on 10 carries.



That's actually better than expected (+5 yards RYOE)



Overall, his 2.3 expected rush yards per carry would rank as the third lowest of any ball carrier in a game this year (min 10 carries), per @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/Rtss6X8hC0 — Michael Lopez (@StatsbyLopez) November 19, 2024

Simply put, however, stuff like that happens. Dowdle isn’t Saquon Barkley, and with such a poor supporting cast offensively, perhaps even the Eagles All-Pro would struggle at times.

Dowdle has lots of room to go, and he is still a ways away from proving himself as a certified RB1. Whether he does that or keeps hitting speed bumps is important to see.

Rico Dowdle’s Bottom Line

The bottom line for Rico Dowdle is simple: he is the Cowboys’ best chance at the running back position, and he may become the long-term starter, but it’s far too early to say that for certain.

He needs to continue to prove himself before we can remove running back from the needs list.

Dallas’s running game is still far from the monster it used to be when Elliott was in his prime, and with Dak Prescott continuing to age, it should be a priority for the Cowboys to bring back an elite rushing attack.

If Dowdle can be the guy that does that, fantastic; if it takes resigning him and bringing in a more proven lead-back or a high draft pick, that’s just fine with me.

Either way, it is fair to say this kid has earned his place on the roster and the field. Dowdle needs a future with the Cowboys, regardless of who else they bring in at his position this offseason.