Former Dallas Cowboy Kelvin Joseph causes tragic death and is facing several charges

Former Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph was arrested early Saturday morning in connection with a fatal crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Richardson, a suburb north of Dallas.

The 25-year-old defensive back, now with the D.C. Defenders of the UFL, is facing serious charges stemming from the incident.

The collision occurred around 4:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 75.

Authorities say Joseph’s BMW collided with a motorcycle, killing a 27-year-old woman at the scene.

Instead of staying at the crash site, Joseph reportedly left and contacted police nearly an hour later.

He was eventually located by officers and taken into custody.

According to law enforcement, Joseph displayed clear signs of impairment during their interaction, leading to his arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

In addition to the DWI charge, he is also facing a felony charge for failing to stop and render aid resulting in death, an offense that carries significant legal consequences in Texas.

The tragedy has sparked renewed scrutiny on Joseph, who has had a controversial off-field history.

During his time with the Cowboys, he was previously linked to a 2021 Dallas homicide investigation, though no charges were filed in that case.

His professional career has since stalled, with brief stints on several NFL rosters before transitioning to the UFL earlier this year.

The D.C. Defenders, who were preparing for a conference title game this weekend, have not yet commented on the incident.

Meanwhile, Joseph remains in custody with bond information pending.

This fatal crash not only raises questions about Joseph’s future in professional football, but also draws attention to the dangers of impaired driving.

As the investigation continues, legal experts expect a lengthy court process ahead, with potential for prison time if convicted.

The incident has left the Richardson community grieving and highlights yet another cautionary tale involving alcohol, high-speed vehicles, and a life lost too soon.

Now that the facts are reported, here are my two cents on the matter.

I never understand why anyone, but especially professional athletes, choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.

It never ends well, and history has shown us that.

I’m not aware of Joseph’s finances, but whether he has a million dollars in his bank account or just $100, the smart thing to do would be to call an Uber or Lyft to prevent a tragedy like this from happening.

It is never worth risking your own life, much less the lives of others on the roadway when there are several options to choose from to avoid driving while impaired.

Joseph’s life as a free member of society is likely over, and he will have at least a couple of decades to think about his life and what his poor choices have earned him.