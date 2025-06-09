Tom Rafferty did something no other Cowboys player did

Last week’s news of the passing of long-time Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tom Rafferty brought back memories of the franchise’s glory days.

Rafferty started out at right guard in 1976 before moving to center in 1981. He is the only player in Cowboys history who was on the field, and as a starter at that, for Roger Staubach’s final game in 1979 and Troy Aikman’s first game in 1989.

He, along with defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones are the only players to have played in an NFL game with both of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks.

Jones had retired after the 1978 season before returning in 1980 after missing the entire 1979 campaign.

Rafferty’s place in Cowboys’ lore will likely never be repeated. But his longevity isn’t his only claim to fame within the storied history of the Dallas Cowboys.

No, Danny, No

Perhaps the biggest play Rafferty is remembered for is one that went south. Ironically, he was doing what his head coach told him to do.

His then starting quarterback, Danny White, had other ideas.

In the next-to-last game of the 1983 season, with the NFC East title at stake, the Cowboys hosted the Washington Redskins. Washington jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.

But Dallas had trimmed the lead to 14-10 by halftime.

On the opening possession, on fourth-and-short, Landry ordered White to try to draw the Redskins offsides and if they did not jump offsides, then punt.

White audibled instead and Rafferty loudly protested while over the ball. White “encouraged” the snap anyway.

Don’t ask how, but I’m surprised Rafferty didn’t clock White on the sidelines afterward.

Unfortunately, no one else on the Cowboys’ side moved at the snap and the Redskins stuffed the play.

Landry was shown shouting “No, Danny, no!” and the Redskins went on to win the game and the division.

The Beginning And The End

Jimmy Johnson’s first year as the Dallas Cowboys head coach would be Rafferty’s last. While both Rafferty and Jones would make it to the end of that season, another Cowboys’ legend didn’t make it through training camp.

Defensive tackle Randy White, at 36 years of age and coming off of a dismal 1988 season, showed up for another try.

Johnson’s approach convinced White his playing days were over and he called it a career.

Jones would start 10 of the 16 games he suited up for and finished with one sack for the year. He followed White into retirement after the 1989 season.

Rafferty would only start in eight games and played in 12 in 1989.

He missed four games, from the fourth through the seventh, but regained his starting job at center as soon as he returned.

His final start came in Week 12 on November 23rd in a 27-0 home loss to the Eagles.

In his rookie season in 1976, he played in 13 games at guard but never started. He was the starting right guard from 1977 through 1980, and started all 62 games as 1977 was the last 14-game season in the NFL.

In 1981, he didn’t start the season-opening win over the Redskins, but was the starter for the second game. In the third game, he started at center.

He held the starting job until late in his final year.