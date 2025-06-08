3 key forgotten players on the Cowboys roster in 2025

As we head into the summer months of the NFL offseason, the star names on the Dallas Cowboys roster are starting to take over the headlines.

That’s how it always goes, especially when you have guys like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons, and now George Pickens lighting up the marquee. There are, however, a few forgotten guys who could play huge roles in 2025.

Injuries are inevitable, as is a player or two underperforming their standard; this is what opens the door to the guys flying below the radar, so let’s talk about them.

Here are three Cowboys that need to be talked about more as we head into the new season.

Luke Schoonmaker: Numbers On The Rise

I don’t know a single Cowboys fan who didn’t groan at the team selecting Michigan tight end, Luke Schoonmaker, with the 58th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The pick didn’t fill a huge need, and the prospect didn’t inspire confidence.

He was very, very limited production-wise in that rookie season, starting in zero games and catching just eight passes, but the tide started to turn some last year.

https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1928114222719746392

Schoonmaker, in Jake Ferguson’s absence, started in six games, played in 17, and reeled in 27 receptions for 241 yards and his first career touchdown.

In short, he more than doubled his stats in every category.

Perhaps that was a given after such a lackluster first season, and with Ferguson missing time, but it also could mean an upward trajectory. “Ferg” is in the last year of his deal, and Luke Schoonmaker could be asked, once again, to take another step forward.

Solomon Thomas: Money Doesn’t Lie

In a pretty surprising plot twist, the Cowboys roster actually has a lot of new faces on it.

Thanks to a more aggressive free agency pursuit than fans are accustomed to, the front office went out and added a slew of low-cost veterans. One of the biggest contracts they gave out was to former top-three draft pick, Solomon Thomas.

This former 49er, Raider, and Jet signed a two-year, $8M contract with Dallas in March, and suddenly, we aren’t really talking about him as a potential contributor.

https://twitter.com/Brandoniswrite/status/1925939688310800599

I get it; the defensive line is a bit crowded with players. Between Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, rookie Jay Toia, and all the EDGE depth, is there even a realistic spot for Thomas? The answer is yes.

Even if Thomas hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft hype, two things are certain about him: he doesn’t miss games, and he rushes the passer.

Thomas has 8.5 sacks over the last two years, with just four total starts in that time. The Cowboys roster needs him as a rotational interior defensive lineman who can push the pocket and generate quarterback hits. He will do just that in 2025.

Israel Mukuamu: Finally His Time To Shine?

It feels like we’ve been waiting ages for the Israel Mukuamu breakout season. He’s always been the guy with rare size, athleticism, and versatility, but it has yet to translate into big-time production. That could change this year.

“Izzy” played in all 17 games last season, snatched two interceptions, and recorded a career-high in total tackles. This led to a one-year contract extension in March.

He’s been able to take over some responsibilities at cornerback, which could prove vital if Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland struggle with injuries again, and has more than enough safety experience to man the fort.

With Donovan Wilson being a cut candidate, his chances of reps there could go up even more.

Mukuamu may not be the star, versatile monster we imagined a few years ago, but his potential to contribute to the Cowboys roster in 2025 is being heavily underrated. This guy could have a really good season if given the chance.