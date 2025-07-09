Former NFL head coach says Cowboys defense has no identity

Don’t you love just going through Twitter and other places where you can listen to podcasts and hear former players and head coaches talk about current teams?

Well, there is probably a reason former head coach Jon Gruden is now employed by Barstool and talking on other podcasts such as Peighton Tubre where he was asked about the current Cowboys team and what he would do if he was the GM.

“I don’t think their defense other than Parsons has an identity,” . “You know, and [DeMarcus] Lawrence is gone. … [DeMarvion] Overshown is a great linebacker but he’s hurt, I just don’t know what their defensive mentality is.”

I am not sure why he said that or why he thinks that is even close to the truth.

The Cowboys, outside the playoffs, have had a pretty strong identity, and that was forcing turnovers.

Now, that might be a struggle early this year with Trevon Diggs working his way back, but Micah Parsons will be there, DaRon Bland will be there.

Sure, the defensive tackles are a big weak, but I think the Cowboys’ identity on that side of the ball is going to be rushing the passer. Not the same as they have been under Dan Quinn and Mike Zimmer.

Micah, Dante Fowler, Marshawn Kneeland, and Sam Williams, who is on track to be back to 100% this season. I don’t think many folks understand how huge of a return he is going to be in that aspect.

Odds to lead the NFL in sacks in 2025 via @BetOnline_ag: Aidan Hutchinson: +500

Micah Parsons: +600

Myles Garrett: +600

T.J. Watt: +750

Danielle Hunter: +1000

Nick Bosa: +1000

Trey Hendrickson: +1000

Maxx Crosby: +1400 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) July 7, 2025

Dallas gave up 2,331 rushing yards (28th in the NFL), allowed 25 rushing touchdowns (worst in the league), and surrendered 4.8 yards per carry (tied for 29th).

The only thing I will agree on is the injury. He did mention that Overshown is out for the year, and, of course, that will hurt them, but to not have an identity when you have one of the best defenders in the game, I wouldn’t go that far.

Matt Eberflus is going to have his work cut out for him in the first month or so, but if they can stay away from the big plays and just give the offense a chance with CeeDee Lamb and Goerge Pickens, I think you have a chance to win any game.

Someone is always talking about the Cowboys, whether it be good or bad, and this is just another example of that. Let’s hope they can give something good to finally talk about later this year.