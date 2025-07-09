Remembering Cowboys TE, pioneer, Pettis Norman

If you were born after 1970, the name Pettis Norman probably doesn’t ring any bells for you. However, if you were lucky enough to have watched the Dallas Cowboys during the 1960s, you know his name.

Better still, you know his role in helping transition the Cowboys from laughingstock expansion team to a championship contender.

His contributions on the field may not have been as heralded as most of his teammates. What he did off the field was.

Norman, who played tight end for the Cowboys from 1962-1970, passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday, the team announced.

We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman. Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently.

The cause of death has not yet been announced as of this writing.

The Dallas Cowboys dropped a video on YouTube, paying tribute to Norman. You can find it here:

The Player

Norman played at Johnson C. Smith University and was drafted by the AFL’s Dallas Texans in 1962. No NFL team selected him that year.

Norman suspected the Texans had poisoned the well by spreading a rumor that he had already signed a contract with them, which he had not done.

Partly for revenge, Norman signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent instead.

He was the first Golden Bull, JCSU’s mascot, ever to play in the NFL.

In 1965, he was the Cowboys’ starting tight end. A solid receiver, he was also a bruising blocker.

He would finish his nine-year run with Dallas with 124 catches for 1,672 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 20 carries for 178 yards.

Norman would play in two NFL Championship games in the late 60s as well as in Super Bowl V, which ended in a heartbreaking 16-13 loss to the Colts.

He would be traded to the San Diego Chargers for Lance Alworth before the 1971 season and played there for three years before retiring.

The Cowboys would win their first championship at the end of the 1971 season.

The Person

While playing for the Cowboys, Norman spent seven years serving in the Texas National Guard. He was also very involved in the Civil Rights movement of the time.

When Norman arrived in Dallas, the team’s practice was to assign hotel rooms by race when on the road.

Norman led a group of players that convinced head coach Tom Landry to put an end to that practice.

It was his activism, many of his teammates suspected, that led to his being traded to San Diego.

Norman had taken part in a protest in Dallas shortly before the trade was announced.

Norman was also an active businessman, being one of the first minority owners of Burger King franchises, and a spokesperson for Dr. Pepper.

He also helped create, and supported, numerous business opportunities for countless other minority men and women.