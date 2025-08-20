Do Preseason Snaps for the Cowboys Starters Really Matter?

The NFL preseason always sparks a heated debate: should teams give their starters real reps in August or rest them to avoid injuries before the games start counting?

Fans and media often overreact to preseason strategies, but the most successful teams actually commit to one philosophy—either resting starters completely or using careful scripted reps.

Two Proven Philosophies

The “Sit Everyone” Model: Eagles & Rams

Sean McVay perfected this with the 2021 Rams, resting Matthew Stafford and key starters entirely during preseason—and still won Super Bowl LVI.

The Philadelphia Eagles, under Nick Sirianni, adopted the same approach—opting for high-intensity joint practices instead of live August reps.

Despite skepticism, they won Super Bowl LIX in 2024, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to secure the franchise’s second title.

The “Scripted Reps” Model: Chiefs

Andy Reid takes a measured approach: starters get one or two series—or sometimes a quarter—in preseason to fine-tune rhythm, then pull back.

Patrick Mahomes almost always participates in this method, which helps sharpen timing while minimizing injury risk. This approach helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and make it back to the Super Bowl in 2024.

Case Study: Winners at the Extremes in the Preseason

The Cowboys Example: Sitting Isn’t a Season Killer

Let’s set the record straight: the Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10 in 2024—their first losing season since 2020, and they missed the playoffs.

Their poor performance stemmed from multiple factors—including injuries (notably Dak Prescott’s season-ending hamstring injury) and coaching transitions—not simply preseason strategy.

Cowboys Preseason Usage vs. Results (2018-2024)

Key Insights

Media hype doesn’t always match outcomes. Despite sitting starters, Dallas won their Week 1 matchup in 2024 decisively.

Preseason strategy isn’t the cause of their losing seasons. Injuries, coaching departures, and depth issues played bigger roles.

The narrative (“they rested starters, so they failed”) is overly simplistic, disregarding the broader context of the season.

What the Data Tells Us

Commitment beats balance. Teams like the Eagles (rest model) and Chiefs (scripted reps model) thrive because they follow one clear strategy.

Preseason rep counts matter less than preparation quality. The Eagles’ title in 2024 and the Cowboys’ strong starts in prior years show this.

The Cowboys’ 2024 slump wasn’t just about resting starters, it was a confluence of issues. Their early-season results often contradict media-driven fears.

Choose a Strategy and Own It

The most successful NFL teams don’t hedge, they pick and prepare. Whether it’s the Eagles’ joint practices, the Rams’ rest model, or the Chiefs’ controlled reps, clarity and execution win out.

For Dallas fans and media watchers: resting starters isn’t a death knell. The full story lies in health, depth, and coaching, not just preseason snap counts.