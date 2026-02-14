Free Agency and the 2026 NFL Draft Elevate the Cowboys Defense

I want to see the Dallas Cowboys approach free agency with an emphasis on adding veteran talent, which gives the team the benefit of drafting to elevate the ceiling of the defense.

Seattle’s defense didn’t just peak early in the season. It stayed consistent throughout the year. Consistency and staying within the concepts pays dividends when the season comes to a close.

That is the model I would like to see in Dallas.

What Free Agency Provides For Dallas

Veterans bring clarity to a defense by being able to be the calming force in a sometimes hectic game.

A veteran doesn’t have to necessarily be the most vocal, but must let their game speak for itself. That sets the tone for younger players trying to adjust to the NFL.

A good free agent pickup can reduce mental mistakes, stabilize alignments, and allow younger players to develop, which is the key to a successful defense.

How the Draft Elevates the Defense

Once you have the stability provided by the correct free agent pickups, the draft is about upside.

The early picks should target fast, physical, high IQ defenders.

The day two picks should be players who can play, but need some development, or players with high upside, but character concerns.

The late rounds are all about development. The Cowboys should be targeting players with athletic traits but low production. These are the players who can turn into late-round gems down the road.

Why This Fits the Cowboys’ Direction

With Christian Parker guiding the defense, the emphasis should be clear to everyone.

Communication, discipline, and cohesiveness across all three levels of the defense. This is possible if free agency and the draft are used correctly.

If we as fans see this on the field, we should expect a great season. If not, expect the offense to be in shootouts nearly every game for another year.

The Cowboys need to have a plan, which I’m sure they do. However, the plan must include insight from Christian Parker if this whole thing is going to work.

The Offense Needs Help

The Cowboys’ offense is capable of competing with anyone in the NFL. What they’ve lacked is what we have all been complaining about, the defense.

The fans want to see a lead actually being protected and not squandered.

Seattle just showed that this approach still wins championships.

Let’s recap.

Free agency stabilizes, the draft elevates, and the coaching connects it all.

That’s how the Cowboys make it to January.

More on this topic: 2026 Offseason Tracker