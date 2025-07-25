George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb already displaying strong chemistry

It has been three days of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, and from day one I loved the energy I saw from CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens being together.

From the jump, we saw them break out their new handshake, which I am sure will draw nothing but fines from the NFL, and every time you found a photo or video of one or the other, they were both pumping each other up.

Speaking Tuesday from training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Pickens compared himself and Lamb to the legendary Nintendo duo.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” Pickens responded when asked if he and Lamb can be the best wideout tandem in the NFL. “Just different type of styles of play. A lot of people over the years got different styles of play, but CeeDee’s a certain type of guy, then I’m a certain type of guy. So, when you mesh that together, it’s like Mario Bros. We definitely can do something special.”

Give It Time

The Cowboys are going to be able to score points with both of these guys in the fold now, regardless of what they get from the running back spot.

CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens pic.twitter.com/XLLizvFjcP — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 23, 2025

There were some nervous moments when Pickens went down after failing to reel in a sideline pass on Wednesday. But it appeared to be just a cramp; he jogged off under his own power and was later spotted catching balls off the JUGS machine.

In three years with the Steelers, Pickens was targeted 293 times and finished with 2,841 yards on 174 catches. He also had 12 touchdowns.

That was without another guy like Lamb who is going to demand coverage and a quarterback like Dak Prescott.

Say whatever you want, but Dak is a above-average guy. He is good, and Pickens has never even played with someone who was average.

I am 50/50 right now on whether I think this team is going to make the playoffs, I think the offense will be good enough to win enough games, and maybe the defense will be okay, but I still don’t trust the first year head coach regardless of the vibes he has brought to the team.

I think this will be the second-best duo in football behind the Bengals, and if Pickens keeps doing what he has since he got to Dallas, this offense will be a lot of fun to watch.

They are going to throw the ball a ton, so I expect some big numbers from both guys.