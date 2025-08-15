Joe Milton to start 2nd preseason game Saturday against Ravens

As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for their second preseason game on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, it should be no surprise who will be the starting quarterback once again for that game.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottnehimer said yesterday that Milton (elbow) will start for the second straight week.

Milton exited Dallas’ preseason opener against the Rams last weekend due to an elbow injury.

Still, he’s recovered and won’t miss any action as he attempts to lock down the backup quarterback job behind Dak Prescott.

The second-year quarterback completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception versus Los Angeles before being replaced by Will Grier, while also rushing five times for 22 yards.

Need More Saturday

https://twitter.com/clarencehilljr/status/1956054108953354473

Look, Milton did not look very good in the first preseason game, and sure no starters played, but this is the guy that everyone wants to take Dak Prescott job for no reason and then blame the lack of starters as to why he was awful.

Just pointing that out. Still, I hope to see improvement from his this weekend, rookie Tyler Booker will also get the start, Schotty said yesterday.

I am not looking for Milton to go out and throw for 350 yards and four touchdowns, but at least show us something. Heck, Will Grier looked better than Milton did and everyone thinks Milton is a lock to be the backup.

I know it is not a popular option, but I would let all the starters get in the first two drives of the game, good or bad.

We saw some of the best in the gameplay last week during the first preseason game of the year. I honestly think it is worth the risk that everyone is worried about.

One other thing I will keep an eye on is if the can stop committing so many penalties. It is like Mike McCarthy never left.

Dallas committed 11 penalties for 83 yards against Los Angeles, including two consecutive plays where Asim Richards was flagged for illegal formation. The coaching staff has to get players to clean up these types of penalties.

It is the same stuff every single year, but hey, who am I? Just a fan that can complain about it all because it never changes. Call me whatever you want, you know it is true.

Hopefully we will see some improvement this Saturday or I will be right back here next week talking about the same thing.