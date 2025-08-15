The Cowboys must crack the code against Green Bay

In the 1960s, the Green Bay Packers were the team that kept getting in the way of the Cowboys bringing a championship home to Dallas.

In the last 16 seasons, the Packers have been getting in Dallas’ way far too often. Especially in the playoffs.

That is a trend that must end this year.

The only question is: Can the Cowboys finally crack the code in Week 4 and send the Packers packing?

Who: Green Bay Packers

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

When: Sept. 21st, 7:20 p.m. (CDT)

How (to watch): NBC

It will be a Sunday night game. So sun glare shouldn’t be an issue.

It will be played at AT&T Stadium, instead of Lambeau Field, which should also be to the Cowboys’ advantage.

This game, even as early in the schedule as it is, could be the key to how the rest of the season plays out.

A win here, and Dallas could get to that killer stretch at the end of the year in good enough shape to still have a shot at the playoffs. A loss might send the Cowboys on a downward spiral.

All-Time Marks

Dallas is 34-24 all-time in Week 4 contests, losing one game to the 1982 strike and six games to bye weeks. The team is a solid 17-9 when playing at home in the fourth week of the year.

They are also 2-0 against Green Bay when playing on Week 4.

The Cowboys downed the Packers, 28-7, in Green Bay in 1980 and beat them, 20-6, at Texas Stadium in 1984.

Despite that, however, Green Bay has a 22-17 overall record against Dallas, having won the last five meetings. That includes playoff wins in Dallas in 2017 and 2023.

The Cowboys are 12-10 at home against the Packers. But Green Bay has won the last five games played in Texas, all at AT&T Stadium.

The last time Dallas beat the Packers at home dates all the way back to the 2007 season.

Tony Romo led the Cowboys to a 37-27 win on a Thursday night at Texas Stadium.

The Prediction

The last time these two teams met was in the 2023 NFC Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium and the Packers blew the doors off of the Cowboys.

The 48-32 final score does not indicate how badly Green Bay stomped Dallas that day.

Of all the Cowboys still on the roster this year from that game, Dak Prescott has the most to prove. His two first-half interceptions gave the Packers 14 points and put Dallas in an early 27-0 hole.

Green Bay is going to be another tough out in 2025.

Packers 34, Dallas 21 (Predicted record so far: 2-2).