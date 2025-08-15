7th-round rookie can establish a significant role in Cowboys’ offense

The Dallas Cowboys’ training camp has been full of storylines, and one of those is the rise of rookie running back Phil Mafah.

The 7th-round pick out of Clemson wasn’t expected to make much noise this early in his career, yet injuries in the backfield have thrust him into the practice lineup, and he’s delivered in a big way.

Mafah has been running with confidence, showing the kind of physicality and vision the Cowboys’ rushing attack has lacked for years.

Re-establishing Physicality

Since Ezekiel Elliott’s prime years, the Cowboys have struggled to consistently impose their will on the ground.

The running game has too often been finesse-oriented, relying on outside runs, draws, and misdirection rather than pounding the ball between the tackles.

Defenses have taken note, clogging passing lanes and daring Dallas to win the tough yards inside.

Without that physical tone-setter in the backfield, the offense has been prone to stalling in short-yardage situations and in the red zone.

Mafah might be the answer.

At 6’1” and over 220 pounds, he runs with an attitude, lowering his shoulder to finish runs and keeping his legs churning through contact.

In camp, he’s shown an ability to break arm tackles and turn two-yard gains into five, exactly the kind of subtle difference that can help an offense stay on schedule.

He’s also displayed solid pass protection, which will earn him trust from the coaching staff on critical downs.

Promising Debut

In the Cowboys’ first preseason game, Mafah made the most of his opportunities.

While the stat line might not jump off the page, the tape tells a more impressive story. His burst through the hole was noticeable, and he consistently fell forward after contact.

He also caught a couple of passes out of the backfield, showing versatility that could keep him on the field in different situations.

With the Baltimore Ravens up next in preseason Week 2, Mafah will have another chance to showcase his skill set against a defense known for its physicality.

This matchup will be a true test.

If Mafah can continue to gain yards against a Ravens front that prides itself on shutting down the run, it will only strengthen his case for a bigger role come September.

Walking a Slightly Beaten Path

History has shown that draft status doesn’t always dictate success for running backs.

Players like Chris Carson (7th round, 2017) and Arian Foster (undrafted, 2009) carved out major roles early in their careers by making the most of limited opportunities.

Mafah’s path could be similar. Injuries have already opened the door, and his physical style is giving the Cowboys something they’ve been missing.

If he continues to perform well through the preseason, it’s not hard to imagine Mafah earning a place in the regular-season rotation, and possibly handling meaningful carries as a rookie.

The Cowboys’ running game has been searching for a spark, and right now, Mafah looks ready to light it.