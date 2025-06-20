Henry Ruggs eligible for parole in 2026 and Jerry Jones shouldn’t be waiting

Former NFL WR Henry Ruggs may have made a brief public appearance this past week, but let’s be clear, he remains behind bars.

Serving time for a tragic 2021 DUI crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Ruggs isn’t eligible for parole until August 2026.

Still, speculation has already begun about what might come next for the once-promising 1st round pick.

If you’re a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, you’ve seen this movie before.

Jerry Jones, the team’s longtime owner and general manager, has a well-documented history of giving second chances, and in some cases, third and fourth, to players with legal and disciplinary problems.

However, in this case, the Cowboys must take a firm stance: Henry Ruggs should never wear a star on his helmet.

Poor Choices

What happened on that night in Las Vegas wasn’t a lapse in judgment. It was a fatal, reckless decision.

Driving at over 150 miles per hour while intoxicated, Ruggs crashed into another vehicle and took an innocent life.

No amount of remorse or time served can erase that reality.

His future, even if it includes a return to society, should not involve another shot at professional football, especially not with a franchise like Dallas that carries national attention and public responsibility.

A Penchant for Troubled Players

Sure, Jerry Jones has gambled on troubled talent before.

He signed Greg Hardy despite a domestic violence suspension.

He supported Josh Brent after a drunk driving accident that killed a teammate.

He gave multiple chances to Rolando McClain and Randy Gregory despite repeated league violations.

Those decisions, while controversial, were justified by the front office as attempts at rehabilitation and redemption.

Ruggs isn’t just another troubled athlete. His case is different.

He was directly responsible for the death of a young woman in one of the most horrifying off-field incidents the league has seen in recent memory.

There’s no “football reason” strong enough to outweigh that.

Steering Clear

Even if Ruggs is granted parole in August 2026, any team, especially the Cowboys, should think twice before even entertaining a conversation.

The backlash from fans, advocacy groups, and sponsors would be swift and justified.

Beyond that, Dallas has spent recent years trying to clean up its reputation and build a locker room around character and discipline.

Taking a flier on Ruggs would undermine that progress in an instant.

It doesn’t matter if Ruggs can still run a 4.2. It doesn’t matter if he’s remorseful. It doesn’t matter if Jerry Jones thinks he can save another career.

Some lines just shouldn’t be crossed.

Come 2026, there will be plenty of young, hungry receivers without a criminal record or a fatal mistake in their past.

The Cowboys should focus on them, not on a name that should never re-enter an NFL conversation.

Ruggs should not be an option. Not now. Not ever.