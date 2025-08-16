Inside The Star » Roster & Players » George Pickens has been the highlight of the Cowboys offseason

George Pickens has been the highlight of the Cowboys offseason

by Aug 16, 2025

Remember back in early May when the Dallas Cowboys made a trade with the Pittsburg Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens?

After they made the move, everyone was thinking the same thing. Well, if Mike Tomlin and the Steelers gave up on him, he won’t work out for the Cowboys and cause nothing but problems.

Let me start by saying I fully understand the season has not started yet, but from the jump everyone was saying this, yet, Pickens has been the highlight of the offseason for the Cowboys thus far!

Just Football

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, first-year Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer indicated that Pickens has been nothing but a model employee over his first several months with the organization.

Per the Cowboys’ website, Pickens has been responsible for multiple highlight-reel plays during training camp. That’s hardly surprising, as the 2022 second-round draft pick flashed all kinds of physical talent across his three seasons with the Steelers.

Pickens has done nothing but show up, make plays and is clearly having fun playing with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.

We all know the drama this offseason has been with Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons, and honestly, I don’t think that will change until the season starts.

Do you think Micah will play week one without a new deal? I honestly have no idea.

As for Pickens though, I guess we can wait and see once the season starts and he has his first game with only a few targets and maybe one or two catches to see if he has an outburst, but I think he wants to prove to the Steelers that they should not have given up on him.

https://twitter.com/ESPNBET/status/1955728567435678010

He is also in line for a new contract after the season is up, so he will be playing to either get that from Dallas or elsewhere with a team that can trust he can keep it together on the field and in the locker room.

Pickens was putting up over 1,000 yards with unstable quarterback play the last two seasons and with a guy like Lamb right next to you and a much better arm at QB in Prescott, I think Pickens is going to have a chance of making his first Pro Bowl this year.

If the Cowboys season goes at least a bit well, as in winning a few more games than they lose, I think he should find his name on the ballet.

At least up until this point Pickens has been one of the major highlights for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, something not many thought would be the case.

