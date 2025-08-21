3 Cowboys that need a strong showing in final preseason game

The preseason comes to a close this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys take on the Atlanta Falcons. Many of the starters, including Dak Prescott, will once again be on the sidelines watching from kickoff.

That being said, things have not been pretty the first two weeks on either side of the ball, and with final roster cuts coming soon, a few players for the Cowboys will need to have a good showing in this game tomorrow.

Joe Milton

I will start with the guy who has gotten the start in every preseason game and has not performed well at all.

Let me first start by saying that he is not in any danger of not making the roster or anything like that, but let’s be real here, he is fighting to be the backup. He will probably win it, but I don’t know about you.

If Dak Prescott goes down again I will have zero confidence in him to step in and lead this offense.

He has not been good.

Not sure if Trey Lance is a better option than Joe Milton. Need to see one more game to make a better determination. Maybe. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 19, 2025

Against the Ravens last Saturday, he finished with 122 yards and an interception on 9 of 18 passing and in the first preseason game he was 17-for-29, throwing for 143 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Both games were ugly and the offense could not so much as move the ball down the field at all.

Joe needs to play well in this game to just give himself some confidence, but I have no faith in him as of now if he needed to take over for Dak like some of these fans wanted so badly to happen.

James Houston

A guy that has been awesome in the first two preseason games is James Houston, and I honestly think he has done enough to make the roster, yet he may still be on the outside looking in.

This game tomorrow could determine whether he makes the team or not.

Payton Turner and Tyus Wheat are the two guys that are ahead of him currently and I think this may be the most difficult spot on the roster to make the cut.

The former sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions has been attempting to get back to his rookie self. In his rookie season back in 2022, Houston had 8 sacks for the Lions in just seven games.

I really like him and has become one of my favorites this offseason, I hope he plays well tomorrow and does enough to make the team.

Any WR3

Yes, I understand I said three Cowboys, but I am lumping these final two together as one.

Jonathan Mingo is likely to start the season on injured reserve because of a sprained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee suffered in last week’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

He is looking at a recovery period of four to six weeks, if not longer, according to a source.

That means the other wide receivers on the roster have a huge chance to move and provide some important snaps when the season starts.

Right now, I would think that Jalen Tolbert has now moved firmly into the WR3 role, but guys like Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, and Traeshon Holden have a great chance to prove why they should be the next guy in line.

Brooks has made the team in each of the last two years and Flournoy was on it last year.

Both are special team guys, but with the injury to Mingo, one of these guys are probably going to move up and be needed at some point in the first few weeks of the season, so keep an eye on these guys tomorrow.

I will be tuned in to watch all these unfold, and you should to.