Can the Cowboys’ defense trust LB Kenneth Murray?

One important piece to new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ defense is going to be the man wearing the green dot, and as you look at his career thus far, it makes you wonder can this team trust Kenneth Murray?

Dallas traded for former first-round pick Murray, who has racked up 416 tackles and 8.5 sacks in five years.

This past season, he gave the Tennessee Titans 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one pick. Still, he’s not seen as a difference-maker, which is how the Cowboys landed him for a low price.

Defensive Outlook

Under new DC Eberflus (a notable linebacker whisperer), either one of them – or both – are expected to be in the starting lineup to start this season with DeMarvion Overshown still recovering from injury.

Marist Liufau and Damone Clark are other candidates to start as returners from last year.

In his first year with the Titans last year, Murray earned captain status on the defense and finished with 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks, as I noted above.

He started in every game he played in and has two more years of NFL experience than Sanborn. That is why he will be the one wearing the green dot, having direct communication with the coaching staff.

Cowboys LB Kenneth Murray Jr. has looked the part early on in his time in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/kW84Koi7QC — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) May 29, 2025

“I think it’s a great fit,” Murray said, via Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “I’ve been enjoying myself, obviously transitioning over from being traded and getting up to speed and stuff like that. Lot of things work to my strengths, coming down hill, playing the coverage, stuff like that. It’s been good. It’s been great being here during the offseason program, getting around the guys and just trying to come in and establish a culture and get better every day.”

It still poises the question: How much can we trust him?

He is a solid player, but nothing that he does jumps off the screen, and with a team that has been the worst at stopping the run, Murray needs to have his best year to date if this team wants to thrive on that side of the ball.

It will be very interesting to see if the front office adds any more guys to the roster this summer, but if not, they will roll with what they’ve got.

Even though Murray is younger, I think Eric Kendricks, in terms of running the defense last year, was probably better.

We will see how Murray handles the pressure of leading the green dot on the Dallas Cowboys defense.