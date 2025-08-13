Denzel Washington drops the mic on Jerry Jones

Denzel Washington, a Cowboys die-hard since the 1960s, showed up on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith today and didn’t hold back.

He called out Jerry Jones, saying bluntly: “I don’t like what (Jones) is doing … I respect the owner, but I don’t like what it’s doing to the fans.”

He didn’t mince words: “He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets.”

Let’s break that down, not as a Hollywood star, but as a guy who just wants his team to care about winning, not awards season.

Box Office vs The Oscars

Denzel’s metaphor was savage: “It’s like … there’s box office and there’s The Oscars. And you ain’t been to (The Oscars) in a minute.”

In other words? Jerry’s more about that flashy, high-gloss showmanship and less about the substance of winning championships.

All while the fans are left holding the merch and carry zero trophies.

Still Wearing the Star

Even in his frustration, Denzel stayed loyal: “At the end of the day, I’m still gonna wear my hat with the star on it …”

However, he didn’t let that loyalty become a free pass.

“All money ain’t good money, Jerry!” he warned. A loyal fan, sure, but not one who won’t call out cash-first misgivings when they come at the expense of real football success.

Fan Perspective: Hollywood Over Football

Imagine being a fan, watching Jerry chase spectacle like a Hollywood premiere, when what we need is focus, grit, and competent football leadership.

Denzel’s not asking for Oscars, just a damn Super Bowl.

The Cowboys haven’t sniffed one since the 1995 season. This showbiz posturing? It feels like a distraction, not dedication.

All Money Ain’t Good Money

Here’s where the frustration peaks.

It stings hearing an icon like Denzel articulate what a lot of us feel: Jones has the means and talent (Dak, Lamb, Parsons), but ducks championship season after season.

This box-office approach sells jerseys, sure, but wins? Not so much.

Public negotiation dramas, like the Micah Parsons holdout? It just underscores fan resentment: fans feel neglected while the pockets get fat.

Enough With the Glitz

Denzel Washington’s words today aren’t just critic’s notes, they echo the sighs of every fan watching highlight reels while the scoreboard stays stuck in mediocrity.

We don’t need red carpet glamour. We need grit. We need results.

Dear Jerry: your star on the hat still shines for many, but unless you earn that shine on the field, it’ll dim faster than you can say “box office.”