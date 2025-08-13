Cowboys hoping that home is sweet home in Week 2

For the second straight year, the Dallas Cowboys home opener will wait until the second week of the season. The Cowboys will certainly be hoping this contest goes far better than their 2024 home opener did.

Last year, after trouncing the Browns in Cleveland, the Cowboys came home and got trounced by the New Orleans Saints.

This year’s opponent, on paper, should be a beatable one at least.

Who: New York Giants

Where: at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

When: Sept. 14 th , Noon (CDT)

, Noon (CDT) How (to watch): FOX

The problem for Dallas, despite having dominated the Giants in recent years, is that New York has improved in key areas.

The Cowboys? Not so much.

If the Giants get anything out of their quarterback play, no matter who the starter is, Dallas could be in trouble.

Especially if injuries and Micah Parsons’ absence linger into the regular season.

The Giants may have replaced Saquon Barkley by drafting Cam Skattebo to pair up to team up with Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary in the backfield.

That trio could keep many drives alive and keep the Giants’ defense on the sidelines. New York’s poor offense has worn down its defense in the last few years.

That may not be the case any longer.

That should worry the Cowboys.

All-Time Marks

Dallas has lost two of its last three home openers, falling to Tampa Bay in 2022. The 2023 home opener saw them trounce the Jets.

Overall though, the Cowboys are 43-22 in Week 2 games with a 23-10 mark when playing at home.

They are 10-3 when the Week 2 opponent is the Giants.

Dallas is 77-47-2 all-time against the Giants and have won the last eight meetings. The Cowboys have won 15 of the last 16 games in the series.

The Giants last beat the Cowboys 23-19 in the final game of the 2020 season at New York.

Dallas is 42-21-1 at home against New York and have won the last eight times the teams have played at Dallas. The last Giants’ win at AT&T Stadium came early in the 2016 season, a 20-19 win on an Eli Manning pass to Victor Cruz midway through the fourth quarter.

The Prediction

Assuming a loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia to start the season, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose this game. Teams that start the year at 0-2 rarely make the playoffs. Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970 only three teams have begun a year 0-2 and gone on to win the Super Bowl.

1993 Dallas Cowboys

2001 New England Patriots

2007 New York Giants

Rather than play with fire, Dallas needs to extend their win streaks over the Giants. But don’t expect it to be easy.

Dallas 23, N.Y. Giants 20 (Projected season record so far: 1-1)