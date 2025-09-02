The Cowboys should have 1 goal on Thursday night

Well, it is that time again, game week for the Dallas Cowboys, and after a summer filled with drama, we will see how this team and first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer prepare for the defending Super Bowl champions on the road.

All eyes are going to be on this game, Thursday, not because it is the Cowboys, but because it is the first game of the year and football fans have no choice but to tune in to see some action.

GAME INFO:

Date: Thursday, September, 4th | Time: 7:25 p.m. CT

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: FOX | Stream: NBC & FuboTV

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), 107.5 La Grande in Spanish (KMVK-FM)

ODDS:

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +270 (bet $100 to win $270) | Eagles -340 (bet $340 to win $100)

Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +7 (+105) | Eagles -7 (-125)

Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

One Goal In Mind

Let’s be real with ourselves. Nobody is taking the Cowboys to win this game. They weren’t doing it before they traded Micah Parsons, and they aren’t doing it now.

The Cowboys could shock a lot of folks, and if they are going to do it, it will be with their offense.

This team should have one goal in mind for Thursday and that is to keep it close.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are one of the best duos in football, but which Dak Prescott is going to show up?

https://twitter.com/jonmachota/status/1962576120731041804

Dak has played well against the Eagles. We will see how it goes, but I have a hard time believing that this defense is going to be able to stop the Eagles offense.

Now they don’t have Parsons, and the secondary is still hurt. The linebackers are going to have to play out of their minds.

If the Cowboys can play them tough, I would be happy. Of course, I want to win the game, but I am not biased. It will take a complete team to win if they want to pull this off.

If you are someone who is betting the spread above, take a look at this: Philadelphia went 14-7 against the spread last season en route to winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas was 7-10 against the spread during their disappointing 2024 campaign. We understand they were hurt most of the year, but the Eagles at home after a Super Bowl-winning season.

The Cowboys playing this game with all the drama and no Parsons on the defensive side anymore. Good luck to them.

If Dallas finds themselves down early in a double-digit hole, kiss the game goodbye.

I’ve got the Eagles 37, Dallas 17. The Cowboys just do not have enough to overcome Philly, and might be on track for a top 10 pick.