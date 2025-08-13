No major changes for Cowboys on 2nd unofficial depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys lost their first preseason game to the Los Angeles Rams last Saturday, and as they prepare for their second exhibition game this Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, they dropped the second unofficial depth chart.

Doing this means the season is getting close, and gives the fans a chance to see who they could be watching on Saturday if they tune in to the second game against the Ravens.

No Major Changes

Although no major changes have happened, they have still done a few moves that maybe you did not catch or just do not care enough about to pay attention to.

Dallas claimed Nick Broeker off waivers and is slotted as the LG3 behind Tyler Book and TJ Bass.

He took the roster spot of Dakoda Shepley. Yeah, I know I have never heard of him either.

The one move you probably did hear about because you saw him play last Saturday was running back Malik Davis. Even with the signing, he is listed as RB5 on the depth chart. You can look at the photo above to see it all.

Davis did produce 63-yards on seven carries. He will probably get the same type of work this week.

I don’t think Davis will make the team, but if he does, maybe Duece Vaughn gets cut? I don’t see them keeping more than Jaydon Blue, Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, though.

Corner Robert Rochell is still listed as LCB4, behind Troy Pride, even though Rochell started last week and Pride came off the bench.

Zion Childress was not listed on the depth chart at slot corner last week, but is now NCB3 as well as his previous RCB4 designation.

As you can see, no major changes have taken place. We will start to get a feel for what the real depth chart will look like in about 10 days. Let this second game take place and the cuts will start coming.

I don’t think it will happen, but boy would it be nice if the starters played even just one or two drives this week?

We saw some of the best players in the world play the FIRST game last week. Who am I kidding though? As long as Jerry Jones stays in the media, he does not care if the team wins or losses.

It was so sad hearing him talk the other day. Just let the team play football.