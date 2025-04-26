How did the NFC East fare over the opening 3 rounds?

The first two nights of the 2025 NFL Draft are in the books.

With the final four rounds a few hours away from getting underway, let’s take a look at how the NFC East’s teams did over the first three rounds.

It won’t come as much of a surprise as to which NFC East team emerged as the leader in the clubhouse. But there was one team hot on their heels.

Which NFC East team finished last, and the grade they received, might come as something of a shock.

Or, then again, maybe not.

Let’s get to the grading, with the teams listed in alphabetical order, not in order of grade.

Dallas Cowboys

1 (12) Tyler Booker, OG

2 (44) Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge

3 (76) Shavon Revel Jr., CB

Why, oh Lord, why? How, oh God, have we offended thee?

What sin, and by whom was it committed, was so terrible that you have plagued us with Jerry Jones’ draft strategies?

For the past three years now, Jones has stubbornly refused to immediately address the Cowboys’ greatest areas of need. We’ve even had to suffer the Eagles winning another Super Bowl while Jones fiddles as his franchise burns.

As Dallas has done the previous two years, they reached for players. This year, the reach was for two players where the Cowboys already have an abundance.

For the third straight year, Jones refuses to add a bell-cow running back or a solid second starting wide receiver to help the offense take the next step.

Could all three players be good players? Certainly and we have to hope they do become so.

But the first two did nothing to address the team’s areas of greatest need. The third is damaged goods that may or may not return to pre-injury form.

None of them improved the offense and that was a must for the Cowboys to accomplish in the first three rounds coming into this draft.

I’m sorry, folks, but there is only one grade to give Dallas after the first three rounds.

Draft Grade through three rounds: F

New York Giants

1 (3) Abdul Carter, Edge

1 (25) Jaxson Dart, QB

3 (65) Darius Alexander, DT

The Giants gave up their second-round pick to move back up into the first and grabbed their starting quarterback of the future.

Their first pick, as well as their pick in the third round, was clearly aimed at the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York’s focus on the defensive line was clearly on stopping Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and that abominable “Tush Push” play.

The Giants probably aren’t going to push the Eagles or the Commanders for the division crown in 2025. But the Cowboys had better be looking over their shoulders for third place for now.

Especially after the way Dallas drafted over the first two nights.

Draft Grade through three rounds: B+

Philadelphia Eagles

1 (31) Jihaad Campbell, LB

2 (64) Andrew Mukuba, S

I really hate the Eagles. But you have to tip your cap to the organization.

They are proactive in free agency and trades as they displayed by trading down and ultimately out of the third round, picking up additional picks in this year’s and next year’s draft.

Hey, Jerry Jones, how about that concept, right?

Philadelphia also doesn’t screw around in the draft. They identify the areas of weakness and address them.

After suffering losses on the defensive side of the ball in free agency, they attended to those vacancies. Getting Campbell and Mukuba was almost criminal for a defending champion.

The evil genius behind the Eagles’ success is Howie Roseman.

What a blessing it must be to have a competent general manager.

Draft Grade through three rounds: A-

Washington Commanders

1 (29) Josh Conerly Jr., OT

2 (61) Trey Amos, CB

The Commanders did not have a third-round pick this year. But they made the most of the two picks they did have on Thursday and Friday nights.

Conerly will help keep Jayden Daniels healthy.

Amos will help improve the Commander’s ability to contain the opposing teams’ passing attack.

Will it be enough to get past the Eagles? I don’t know.

But at least they are heading in the right direction.

Draft Grade through three rounds: B