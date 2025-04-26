The Dallas Cowboys won day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys walked into the 2025 NFL Draft with high expectations, and they may have exceeded them, especially on Day 2.

By selecting DE Donovan Ezeiruaku and CB Shavon Revel Jr., Dallas found not just quality players, but two of the biggest steals of the draft.

According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., both players were ranked significantly higher on his big board than where the Cowboys ultimately selected them, highlighting tremendous value.

Let’s take a closer look at how the Cowboys’ sharp strategy on Friday evening put them at the top of the list of winners on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Donovan Ezeiruaku: A Steel Edge

With their second round pick, Dallas selected Donovan Ezeiruaku, the dynamic pass rusher out of Boston College.

Kiper had Ezeiruaku ranked as the #23 overall player in the class, a first-round grade, but the Cowboys managed to snag him a full round later at pick #44.

Ezeiruaku brings a relentless motor, polished hand technique, and the kind of edge-setting toughness that defensive coordinators dream about.

He produced back-to-back double-digit sack seasons in college, including leading the FBS with 16.5 in 2024.

He showcases not just raw athleticism, but an advanced understanding of how to beat tackles in multiple ways.

His versatility, the ability to rush with his hand in the dirt or stand up in space, fits perfectly into a Cowboys defense that thrives on hybrid looks and creative pressure packages.

As Micah Parsons is utilized more flexibly across the formation, Ezeiruaku could quickly carve out a major role.

Some scouts believed he had the upside to develop into a high-end starter by year’s end, and Dallas getting him this late could be one of the most impactful picks of the entire draft.

I am envisioning a special pass-rush package that DC Matt Eberflus can deploy that will feature Dante Fowler Jr. and Ezeiruaku at defensive ends.

Marshawn Kneeland and Sam Williams can bump down to defensive tackle while Micah Parsons is standing as a fifth free rusher to exploit mismatches.

Shavon Revel Jr.: A Future Star

Not to be outdone by the New York Giants’ draft, the Cowboys doubled down on value by selecting Coastal Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. in the third round at pick #76.

Kiper ranked Revel as his #55 overall player, a mid-second to early-third round grade, yet Dallas landed him much deeper into day two.

Revel has the perfect physical profile for today’s NFL: he’s long, athletic, and plays with an aggressive yet disciplined style.

His instincts in zone coverage and his ball skills, highlighted by multiple interception seasons, stood out on tape.

More impressively, Revel showed he could mirror quick-twitch slot receivers and bigger boundary targets alike, giving him rare versatility for a young corner.

With Trevon Diggs coming off an injury and DaRon Bland not far from contract negotiations, the Cowboys needed more depth and upside in the secondary.

Revel provides both, and could easily compete for meaningful snaps as a rookie.

Long-term, he has the makings of a starting-caliber cornerback who could complement Diggs or Bland for years to come.

The 2025 NFL Draft is not over yet, but early returns suggest that the Cowboys’ success on day two may be the defining story of their class.

By finding players like Ezeiruaku and Revel Jr., each carrying top-55 grades from one of the most respected draft analysts in the business, Dallas maximized both value and upside.

In a league where depth, versatility, and rookie contract performance are critical to sustained success, the Cowboys appear to have struck gold.

If Ezeiruaku and Revel develop as many expect, this day two haul could help keep Dallas firmly in the championship conversation for years to come.