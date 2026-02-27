Marist Liufau Fits Cowboys New 3-4 Defense at EDGE

Marist Liufau’s move to EDGE in Dallas isn’t a gamble, it’s a calculated fit in the Cowboys’ new 3-4 defense under Christian Parker.

One thing I want to clear up is Marist Liufau is not some developmental pass rusher the Dallas Cowboys are trying to mold into something he’s never been.

He is a linebacker, and this move to EDGE in the 3-4 defense Christian Parker is installing makes sense when you actually look at what he does well.

This Is Not a Conversion, I See a Translation

When you go back and look at Marist Liufau at Notre Dame, you don’t see a stiff downhill plugger. You see range, pursuit angles that close space fast, and a defender who is comfortable operating side to side and finishing in space.

Those types of things matter in a 3-4.

Outside linebackers in this system aren’t just hand-in-the-dirt pass rushers. They:

Set the edge against the run

Rush from wide alignments

Drop into coverage

Play with leverage in space

That’s linebacker responsibility from an outside alignment. Liufau already understands half the job.

His NFL Usage Already Shows Something

If you look at how he’s been deployed early in his career, you will see rotational snaps, situational work, and special teams value. He hasn’t been treated like a designated pass rush specialist.

Marist Liufau has been used as a movable piece and that is important.

That tells me Dallas already views him as a versatile player. Not a one-trick edge rusher and not a pure stack linebacker, but a hybrid.

That’s exactly what a 3-4 outside linebacker is supposed to be.

Let’s Talk Size — Because That’s the First Criticism

Here’s where we are:

Marist Liufau

6’2”

235-240 lbs

That’s a modern hybrid linebacker build.

Now let’s compare him to proven 3-4 outside linebackers.

Von Miller

6’3”

250 lbs

About 10–15 pounds heavier.

Miller didn’t dominate because he weighed 270 pounds. He dominated because he rushed from space with bend, burst, and leverage. That’s linebacker DNA off the edge.

Haason Reddick

This one is even closer. Reddick entered the league as a linebacker, but when he was consistently used as a 3-4 EDGE, his production exploded.

This is a similar body type, and possibly a similar type of transition.

T.J. Watt

Watt is taller and thicker, no question, but again we are talking about 10–15 pounds, not a completely different body category.

3-4 outside linebackers are space players, they aren’t all 270-pound defensive ends.

What All This Actually Means For Liufau

If Marist Liufau were 225 pounds, this would be a real concern, but at 235–240 pounds and looking to add more functional weight. He could be a speed-based outside linebacker.

He’s not being asked to bull rush 330-pound tackles every snap. I think he will be asked to:

Set a disciplined edge

Rush from width

Disguise pressure

Stay on the field in multiple packages

That is a modern defense. That is the defense I envision with Christian Parker.

This Move is About Maximizing Traits

I don’t think this shift is about chasing sacks. I believe it’s about putting Marist Liufau in positions where his range, discipline, and space instincts show up more consistently.

It will be about aligning his strengths with the structure of the defense.

When I look at this move, I don’t see an experiment. I see intentional design.

This isn’t Dallas forcing a square peg into a round hole.

It is about Dallas recognizing that a linebacker with range and versatility might impact the game more from the edge in 3-4 than he would boxed inside.

If Parker deploys him the way modern defenses use hybrid outside linebackers, this won’t look like a conversion. It will look like a correction.