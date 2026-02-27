Promising Tennessee EDGE Joshua Josephs a Cowboys 2026 Draft Target

I’ll be honest, when I saw the Dallas Cowboys had a formal interview with Joshua Josephs, I was intrigued.

It wasn’t because it was just another draft meeting, but because of what they allegedly talked about.

They discussed him as a stand-up rusher who can drop into coverage. This tells me everything I need to know, because this isn’t random scouting, this is a staff who has already pictured how they would use him.

Why the Buzz Exists for Joshua Josephs

Joshua Josephs has a second to mid round grade, and that is exactly why he is interesting to me.

If you turn on the tape you see the explosives almost immediately. He gets off the ball with urgency, and what separates him from the “just another speed guy” crowd is his length.

Joshua Josephs is sitting around 6’3” and 240 pounds, not a bulky power end, but he carries roughly 33-inch arms and a wingspan that plays bigger than his frame.

When I watched some of his tape, I saw a defender who can strike first, lock out, and keep tackles from getting into his chest. The wingspan will also alter passing lanes with him simply reaching into the air if he drops underneath.

A Modern Fit for a Modern Defense

If you’re going to rush from a two-point stance one snap and drop into coverage the next, you need movement skills and reach. Josephs gives you both.

That is why I think the Cowboys bringing up coverage responsibilities isn’t just a random thing to bring up. They’re picturing sub-packages, simulated pressure, and pre-snap disguise. Chaos without sacrificing structure.

He is by no means a finished product. At 240 pounds, he’ll need to build more strength to anchor against NFL tackles. You will find reps in college where you want more consistency snap to snap.

Here’s the thing, traits like his burst and length give you time to develop the rest, and they give you a foundation.

That’s what a lot of teams bet on in the backend of Round 1.

Why He Could Be There on Day 2

This is where things may get real.

Prospects with high ceilings and refinement left to do tend to hover around the end of Round 1 and the beginning of Round 2.

Some front offices chase polish, while others value the upside a prospect has.

If Joshua Josephs slides because teams want a safer floor, and Dallas sees him as a late first-round talent sitting there in Round 2, we could see a trade up to get him depending on how the other picks pan out in Round 1.

The thing is value at a premium position is hard to ignore.