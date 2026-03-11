Osa Odighizuwa and Soloman Thomas Traded for 2026 Draft Picks

The Osa Odighizuwa era is over in Dallas. He has reportedly been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The depth at defensive tackle seems to have gotten too good, so the Cowboys traded Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a 2026 3rd-round pick.

Trade: Cowboys are trading DT Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. pic.twitter.com/JtARShw3zu — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2026

Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Jay Toia, and Otito Ogbonnia will man the middle of the defense next season.

Osa Odighizuwa had a Good Career in Dallas

He had 216 total tackles, 17 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles for the Cowboys in his five years as a Dallas Cowboy.

As one of the lone bright spots in the middle of the defensive line for several years, the era has come to an end as he is going to the 49ers.

The depth of the defensive tackle room made this trade possible and Osa will be missed in the Cowboys’ locker room, but his playing style must not have fit Christian Parker’s new defense.

The cap saving is estimated to be around $4 million, which gets the Cowboys near even in cap space.

A Third-Round Pick from the 49ers

As of right now, it seems as though the Cowboys are only receiving a third-round pick in return for Osa Odighizuwa.

That seems like a draft pick that may be a little low for this type of player, but the needed cap space must have been needed.

I hope there is a player attached that we haven’t heard about yet, but it seems as though the third-round pick is going to be all.

The Dallas Cowboys gain a day two pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and clear some cap space while taking a $16 million hit on his contract.

The San Francisco 49ers got a great man and great player to add to their defensive line. While the Cowboys still have several needs on defense.

I don’t know if this was a win or loss right now, but it will be looked at more in the future for deeper analysis.

Soloman Thomas Traded to the Titans

As this article was being written, the Cowboys traded veteran Soloman Thomas and a 7th round pick to the Tennessee Titans for their 7th round pick.

It seems like the Cowboys are cleaning up the defensive tackle room. Could this be for another move or just cap space?

At this time, it looks like cap space since no players came back in the trades.

But at this point, who knows what the Cowboys are up to with this defensive roster.

Getting rid of talent on a defense that finished near the bottom of the NFL isn’t making. The Cowboys need to do better because this math isn’t mathing.

