So much for Jerry Jones busting the budget, huh?

Well, here we are, nearly a week into the free agent frenzy and the Dallas Cowboys made two high-end moves, and the rest were just adding players to a roster for depth.

The trade for Rashan Gary, and signing Jalen Thompson to a three-year deal worth a max of $36 million dollars both happened on Monday, the opening day when every single team in football took a bite of the cake.

Yet, since then, the front office run by Jerry Jones has done nothing to address a huge need at the cornerback spot, a true edge rusher or the worst spot on the defense, adding a linebacker.

Oh, and guess what happened last night, he traded away Osa Odighizuwa to the 49ers for a third round pick, like what are you doing, Jerry?

Sure, the offseason started really well for this team, signing Javonte Williams very early, for a good price, clearing up cap space, etc. But now it has once again turned in the same, Mr. Jones

Yes, it is progress, but here we are again, unless they make a huge move, they got worse talent wise on defense, and that shouldn’t have even been possible with how bad they were a year ago.

Just remember though, he told us all that he would bust the budget after another disappointing year.

.@jonmachota on Baltimore nixing the Crosby trade: "The big takeaway for me is how different it'd be if #MaxxCrosby had been traded to the #DallasCowboys. Because Jerry Jones would be the No. 1 thing talked about in sports right now if the Cowboys backed out of the deal…" pic.twitter.com/dn3KK6kAWJ — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) March 11, 2026

Not Much Left

Here is the main issue: The starting caliber players are nearly completely off the board and signed with other teams.

Sure, free agency has a long way to go, but look at the best at each spot they need.

Arnold Ebiketie, Cameron Jordan, and Jadeveon Clowney. I mean Clowney led the team in sacks a year ago, but has not re-signed, and even with him, they still lack a true pass rusher.

Bobby Wagner is the best available linebacker on the market.

I am more upset that they did not make a move for a guy at this spot. They could use one of those first two round draft picks, but banking on one of them to be an impact player right away is pushing it when they have a chance to get a proven guy in the building.

Talks are going around that they might try and work out a trade for Patrick Queen, but everyone would hate that move. Queen would be a big name that Jerry would be able to get cheap who has been awful for two and half years.

He is a missed tackle machine, just watch the tape.

#Cowboys fans should hope and pray it's not Patrick Queen. Finished with the third-worst @PFF grade among LBs with 900+ snaps. His coverage grade of 32.4 raned 77th out of 80 linebackers. https://t.co/7fAZv5s64M — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 10, 2026

So, unless they do work on a trade and get someone that is worth what they are looking for, just look at the best free agents left, they don’t have much to work with.

Still, as of now, the off-ball linebackers are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron, who clearly needs some work.

My major issue is that everyone is putting stock into Overshown, and he has played 18 games in three years because of that knee injury, and he has to at least show me that he is able to stay on the field before I buy all the way into him.

Look, as of now, I would say this offseason is better than the last 10 years, and they have done some good things, but after trading Osa last night, I will wait another couple of weeks before giving them a below average grade once again.

See if they can do something with the two first round picks and if they can get George Pickens signed to a long-term deal, then we can talk.

I feel pretty confident in saying the Cowboys are worse on defense than they were in Week 15 or 16. Osa gone. Clowney gone. Bland and Ezeiruaku both had major offseason surgeries. Their defensive talent is among the bottom-7 teams in the league right now. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 11, 2026

The issue remains on the defense, and they have got to do more to fix it, and it sucks they did not get another game changer on that side of the ball, and somehow got worse.

