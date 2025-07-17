Players on the hot seat as Cowboys head into training camp

Next Monday, July 21st the Dallas Cowboys will begin training camp and start prepping for the 2025 NFL season.

Like every other team in the league, the Cowboys will at some point will have to call some players into the coaching room and give them the news that they did not make the 53-man roster.

With that said, and camp starting in less than five days, I wanted to dive into a few players who might be on the hot seat.

You can agree to disagree, that is fine!

Deuce Vaughn

Once a fun story is now a sad reality.

In two seasons and just 14 games (zero starts), Vaughn has just 110 yards on 40 attempts, and that doesn’t help him.

Last year, as a rookie, it was his best chance to earn some reps, and Rico Dowdle took over the starting job in the middle of the season, but Vaughn had plenty of chances leading up to that, and now the backfield might be a touch better if we are being honest.

A few weeks ago, new Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he’s liked the cross-training in the offseason program. Vaugh was part of it, but it won’t work.

They just have to many bodies to try and keep on the roster for it to work.

For a guy who is second all time in Kansas State football rushing yards, attempts, and 100-yard games, sometimes when you get to the next level it just does not pan out.

Donovan Wilson

I mean, we have to possibly think about this, right?

Wilson, a former 6th round pick turned reliable starter, became a fan favorite for his hard-hitting, downhill style.

But his production noticeably slipped in 2024 after DC Dan Quinn departed for the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys S Donovan Wilson has been with the rehab group the last couple of weeks during OTA availability.



He had an offseason knee procedure that isn’t viewed as anything too major. Should be ready to go for camp. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) May 29, 2025

Under new DC Mike Zimmer, Wilson struggled to find the same rhythm, and his once-dominant presence in run support and as a box safety diminished.

Some young guys are right on his heels, and honestly, it would not shock me if they made a surprising cut, and it was Wilson.

Payton Turner

We can try and push Payton Turner as much as possible, but I just don’t think it is going to work out.

He signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Dallas this summer after four years with the New Orleans Saints. He got $2 million guaranteed.

Last season was by far his best yet. He appeared in 16 games, logging 21 tackles and 2.0 sacks, with a couple forced fumbles.

Yet, does anyone really think he is going to make the final 53? Unless he has a legendary rest of the summer starting on Monday, no chance the Cowboys waste a spot on the roster for him.