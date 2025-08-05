Is Phil Mafah about to steal the RB1 position in Dallas?

Over the next three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys will make a decision that could dramatically impact how the 2025 campaign plays out. Rookie Phil Mafah is doing his best to make that decision a hard one.

Taken in the seventh round of the NFL Draft back in April, Mafah finds himself behind some stiff competition.

Free agents Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, along with fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue, started camp ahead of Mafah on the depth chart.

But it seems the former Clemson standout is making a push to be the starter. He’s certainly caught the attention of Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer says #DallasCowboys seventh-round rookie RB Phil Mafah “shows up every day with positive plays that get you excited.” pic.twitter.com/bGZuTEisbp — Garrett Podell (@garrettpodell) August 4, 2025

Schottenheimer has repeatedly said that he wants to pound the ball at opposing defenses this year.

This is a welcome change from the last decade of pass-happy offensive approaches that often quickly put the Cowboys’ defense back out on the field in three plays or fewer.

Not only would an effective running game help the defense, it would take pressure off of Dak Prescott. Perhaps cutting down on some of the forced passes that have become interceptions as well.

Can Mafah Move Up?

The good news for Mafah is that, aside from a lack of NFL experience, he enters the competition evenly-balanced skill-wise with the other three backs.

At Clemson, Mafah had 1,115 yards on 216 carries and rushed for eight touchdowns last year.

Blue, at Texas in 2024, also scored eight times, but rushed for only 730 yards in 134 carries. Blue had better numbers as a receiver out of the backfield, however.

Williams only rushed for 513 yards and four scores in Denver last year, while Sanders only has a combined 637 yards in his last two seasons at Carolina.

You can see why the path is there for Mafah to emerge as the starter by the time the Cowboys play the Eagles in Philadelphia in a little over four weeks.

With Schottenheimer taking notice this early in camp, Mafah’s time might have arrived.

Who Will Start?

Williams and Sanders are trying to rebound from down years with their former teams. Camp videos have shown both running well in practice.

But even Deuce Vaughn has looked good in practice this year.

He looked good in the previous two camps too, and that hasn’t translated into regular season success.

It seems likely, for now, that Mafah and Blue will be battling it out for the starting job. That would leave Sander and Williams spelling the eventual winner for needed veteran relief.

But a two-back tandem of Mafah and Blue, power and speed, could be the tonic the Cowboys need to rejuvenate their run game.